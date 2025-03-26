Imbert: Improved water supply for southwest Trinidad

Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Colm Imbert says an upgraded Chatham Water Treatment Plant will go a long way towards improving the water supply for the people of southwest Trinidad.

He made this comment at a sod-turning ceremony for the upgraded plant in Chatham on March 25.

Imbert praised his predecessor Marvin Gonzales for the work done with respect to this project. Gonzales was reassigned from public utilities to national security in a Cabinet reshuffle on March 17. Imbert was reassigned from finance to public utilities in that reshuffle.

He said, "I would never try to take Minister Marvin Gonzales' thunder. He is responsible for this plant and I congratulate him."

Imbert said the existing plant was 37 years old, in dire need of upgrade and only produces 1.8 million gallons of water per day.

The US$4.69 million ($30 million) upgrade, he continued, will boost the production of the plant back to its design capacity of three million gallons of water per day.

Imbert was confident that once this project is complete, it will result in a comprehensive upgrade of the existing plant, significantly boost output and stabilise water supply across its entire catchment area.

"It will provide water to over 7,000 households, over 23,000 people."

He said these people include domestic and commercial customers.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jnr and La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie agreed with Imbert.

Richards said the upgrade of the plant was part of the south west water improvement programme which government began in 2021.

He added approximately $100 million was spent on this programme to date and Imbert, in his former incarnation as finance minister, assisted in this regard.

Mc Clashie said this programme had benefitted his constituents and some of them did not receive a reliable water supply for the last 25 years.

Imbert and Richards are standing for re-election in the April 28 general election.

Mc Clashie is not.