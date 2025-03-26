Form 5 student among 3 held for gun, ammo

A secondary school student was among three people arrested for firearm-related offences during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Siparia on March 25.

A media release said Task Force officers conducted an exercise in the South Western Division around 3.30 pm. Police went to Sudama Alley, where they held two men.

After a search, police found a gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition in one of the suspects' possessions. The two men, a 36-year-old man from Guapo and a form five student from Palo Seco, were arrested.

In the Cedros district, officers, assisted by the canine branch and soldiers, conducted an exercise over the weekend that resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old fisherman from Icacos who they found with a Glock-17 gun, loaded with a magazine with eight rounds of ammunition.

Officers then went to a coconut estate along Icacos beach, where they found a plastic bag with three magazines and 84 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing in all matters.