Deyalsingh denies campaign impropriety

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

HEALTH Minister and St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh has denied claims by the UNC that he used taxpayer-funded water bottles from the ministry to campaign in his constituency.

In a letter to the Integrity Commission's chairman Haydn Gittens, UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo lodged a formal complaint against what he called Deyalsingh's "apparent blatant misuse of state resources for political campaigning."

"It has come to our attention that large, Ministry of Health-branded water bottles, along with campaign-style cards featuring Minister Deyalsingh in PNM attire, were distributed to residents of a townhouse complex in St Joseph. Reports indicate that this distribution was facilitated using state funds under the guise of a Ministry of Health initiative. At the time Mr Deyalsingh was the named candidate for the Constituency of St Joseph and it is my assertion that by including political campaign material as a candidate seeking election, together with ministry-funded material, Mr Deyalsingh engaged in conduct that can be considered inappropriate and contrary to the law."

Among the issues Tancoo called on the Integrity Commission to investigate include if public funds or personnel were used to distribute the items for political purposes, if other constituencies received the bottle and cards and if Deyalsingh's actions violated any laws.

The UNC chairman slammed the practice saying it came at a time when hospitals face severe shortages of critical medication and when public funds should be prioritised for essential services.

"It is doubly unconscionable that state resources would be used for blatant political campaigning. We urge the Integrity Commission to act swiftly in ensuring accountability and fairness in our electoral process."

However, Deyalsingh denied the claim that the Ministry of Health's bottles were used to facilitate his political campaign. He told Newsday as Minister of Health, he has been encouraging the population to be healthier and wrote to all MPs to have them collect TTMoves water bottles to distribute in their constituencies. TTMoves is a campaign by the Ministry of Health that focuses on getting citizens to make healthier choices to combat non-communicable diseases.

"I wrote to all 41 MPs of the Lower House in November 2024 to collect in the first instance 100 TTMoves water bottles to distribute to their constituents. The letters were delivered at a sitting of the Parliament together with a sample bottle. To date, the following constituencies have collected; Chaguanas East, Toco Sangre Grande, Moruga/Tableland, Couva South, Point A Pierre, Chaguanas West, Oropouche East, Lavantille West, Tunapuna, Mayaro and Point Fortin."

He said these water bottles have also been distributed at hospitals, health fairs, blood drives, and all public events.

"Everything is above board. I have been distributing these water bottles since last year.

"I really don't see what the problem is."

He said the card the UNC claimed accompanied the bottles were never distributed simultaneously to constituents.

"I have been giving out those cards ever since I became the MP...Those cards are given out all the time whether I'm out in the public domain or my constituency office."

Deyalsingh sent Newsday photos of the card which had a 2024 calendar at the back along with emergency contact numbers. He also sent a photo of one he distributed to wish constituents a Merry Christmas.

