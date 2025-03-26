Cops: Like Carnival, elections will be safe

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin. - File photo

BOTH the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's Gold Commander for the general election, Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, and acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin said the police successfully navigated Carnival during the state of emergency (SoE) and they are confident in the service’s ability to manage the upcoming election season under the same conditions.

They spoke at a police briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on March 25.

Benjamin said the police were already planning for the weeks leading up to the April 28 election.

“We are seeking to deploy the necessary personnel to ensure we have a safe election period.

“The police stand ready to deal ready with all the situations as it comes to hand, even as we navigate the security climate in the country.”

Benjamin said as the SoE is set to end on April 13, the police will have more robust patrols and increased daily operations to ensure safety and security. He also sent a warning to those who sought to disrupt such.

“The police will be relentless in putting the necessary strategies in place to curb the crime situation. We have looked at the areas murders have been taking place and we will ensure these areas are well protected.

“We are also looking at who are the perpetrators. We will deal with the crime situation decisively.”

He noted there was a 33 per cent decrease in violent crimes this year, with 1,151 violent crimes being recorded last year, as compared to 773 this year.

The murder toll this years stands at 93, compared to 127 as at March 25 last year.

“The police continue to see a slow progression in a positive direction.

“We are however not satisfied. There is still a lot that needs to be done as we look at the trend of the number of murders taking place as we end the SoE.”

Benjamin said the police presence will be “seen and felt” even as the SoE comes to an end.

“Those who believe the police presence after the SoE will go down, we will be outside there and have more robust operations.

“This is the new mindset of the police.”

REDUCTION IN GANG MURDERS

Even as the murder toll stood at 93, Simon said he noticed the gang-related motive for these murders have not been the leading motive this year.

Asked if he could get into specific numbers and trends that he was seeing, Simon said he did not have the actual figures, as the police were still examining and finishing a detailed analysis.

However, Simon said, “It (the gang-related motive) is very comparable to murders that are drug-related and altercation-related. The police have placed serious efforts on dismantling the gangs as best as we could.”

Simon said the police are now paying attention to the altercation motive in murders, stating that it could stem from a wider societal issue.

“The altercations suggest some sort of psychological intent by people in society and the inability to withhold our rage and to make peace with each other.

“Those are thing society as a whole needs to work on. The police is looking at the triage effect, a strategy that would allow our officers to be more quick on our feet and suppressing issues between people in an attempt to reduce the effect of altercations.”

Simon said as the police go into the election season, they are performing and are making all efforts to making the country safe.

SoE by numbers as at March 25

4,275 operations

165 firearms seized

3,564 ammunition seized

500 kilogrammes marijuana seized

300 kilogrammes cocaine seized

48 held under detention orders