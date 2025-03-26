Bishop’s claim 3 basketball titles in Tobago

Bishop’s High School players are all smiles after winning the boys’ under-20 division of the Tobago Secondary Schools Basketball League. - Photo courtesy Kerry Celestine

THE youngsters from Bishop’s High School were over the moon when the 2025 Tobago Secondary Schools Basketball League concluded at the Shaw Park Complex on March 14 as they won three of the four titles on offer.

In the boys’ under-15 final, Bishop’s had a fight on their hands but they eventually ascended to the crown with a tight 31-30 victory Signal Hill Secondary.

In the boys’ under-20 final, Bishop’s again locked horns with Signal Hill. Bishop’s had an easier route to the title in this age group as they defeated Signal Hill 76-57.

Eighteen-year-old Bishop’s shooting guard and under-20 MVP Solomon Okily put on a clinic as he drained 41 points, with point guard Chris Roberts chipping in with 11 points.

In the boys’ under-17 division, which was contested via a single round-robin format, Signal Hill got some revenge as they took the top spot and pushed Bishop’s into second.

The Bishop’s girls were not to be left out of the action, as they clinched the open division title ahead of Scarborough Secondary.