"What must be done to curb crime"

THE EDITOR: TT is now officially on the US State Department's Level 3 Travel Advisory list, placing the nation in the same category as Pakistan, Egypt, and Colombia – countries grappling with terrorism, political unrest, and severe crime.

The message to travellers is clear: reconsider visiting. For a country that depends heavily on tourism and foreign investment, this is an alarming red flag (no pun intended).

The advisory was issued after a state of emergency (SoE) was declared in late December 2024, extended into April, due to surging violent crime and public safety threats. While there are no curfews or gathering bans, areas in Port of Spain – like Laventille, Sea Lots, Beetham, and downtown after dark – are now deemed too dangerous even for US officials.

What’s driving this crisis? A toxic mix of gang warfare, illegal firearms, drug trafficking, and kidnappings, some involving foreigners, has overwhelmed law enforcement and shaken national morale. The result: a growing sense of fear, declining tourist confidence, and a bruised international reputation during the Caribbean's peak season.

What must future government leaders do – immediately?

1. Deploy strategic, intelligence-led policing to dismantle gangs and intercept criminal networks before they strike.

2. Invest heavily in police reform, training, and accountability to restore public trust and effectiveness.

3. Launch community-driven anti-crime programmes, especially in high-risk neighbourhoods, to give young people alternatives to violence.

4. Boost international collaboration on intelligence sharing, firearms control, and border security.

5. Ensure transparency and oversight during the SoE to protect civil rights while restoring order.

The road ahead is tough, but urgent, decisive leadership is the only way forward. If the nation fails to act now, it risks not just losing tourists, but losing the future of its people.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas