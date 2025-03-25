Tributes pour in for Moricia Cagan; voice touched many lives

Moricia Cagan -

THE amazing voice of Moricia Cagan has been silenced, except for the recorded memories and those which live in the hearts of family, friends and the public who had the pleasure of hearing her sing both locally and abroad.

The entertainment industry woke up to the devastating news on March 24 that another one of its songbirds, Moricia Cagan, had transitioned.

Cagan, 48, died peacefully at the San Fernando General Hospital at 8.13 am on March 24, her partner Nigel O’Connor told the Newsday.

On Sunday, parang singer Susan Maicoo, 62, who was battling sepsis which resulted in organ failure, died at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

“It is with deepest regret I have to share this information under these circumstances. She was a woman of the arts, both artistically and musically inclined,” O’Connor said of Cagan.

>

Tributes have been pouring in for this Pleasantville, San Fernando singer, from people in the industry, politicians, and ordinary people who knew and loved her and her music.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said Cagan was an influential figure in Trinidad and Tobago’s musical and cultural landscape. A gifted vocalist and performer who shared stages with some of the nation’s most revered musical icons, including Pelham Goddard, Black Stalin, Baron and Carlton "Zanda" Alexander.

“Her immense contributions to local and international music have left an indelible mark on the industry, solidifying her legacy as a true cultural gem.

“Moricia Cagan’s unwavering passion for the arts and commitment to excellence made her an inspiration to many. She not only honed her craft but also played an integral role in shaping TT’s cultural identity.

“Although we mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and legacy. Her voice and spirit will forever be remembered in the rhythms and melodies of our nation,” Mitchell said.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said Cagan was not only an entertainer who made an indelible contribution to the arts, but she was his neighbour and a friend.

He said she and O’Connor supported him in every event in the constituency of San Fernando East and in the local government district of Pleasantville.

“I did not even know she was ill, so I am shocked by her passing. Maybe she is in a better place. May her soul rest in peace.

>

Her Facebook page and that of her partner O’Connor have been replete with messages of shock and sadness and the general consensus – gone too soon.

Hazel Manning, widow of prime minister Patrick Manning, in a Facebook post wrote, “Your voice still echoes, forever, silenced too soon; your melody will live in our hearts–never forgotten.”

Entertainer Nikki Crosby wrote, “Wow sis Moricia Cagan can't even process this right now. Super talented and the sweetest person. Condolences to her family.”

Numbed by the loss Marcia Miranda expressed disbelief that another "singing angel" had fallen.

“This cannot be happening,” she said while expressing gratitude, “for her life and for the rich and beautiful voice with which she was emboldened, to uplift so many. Thankful for every moment spent in her company."

Maxine Richards, daughter of the late president Maxwell Richards, also took to Facebook to remember her as, “A beautiful lady with a beautiful voice gone way too soon.”

Musician Michelle A Henry recalled, “from day one at Divine Echoes she was a treasure, she was a sister, a true friend. We were a family. I still don’t have the words… so many tears have flowed as you have touched so many lives. My heart is broken…

“Cags you brought a special love and energy to spaces. I will forever cherish the bond we created, the conversations and love that we shared. A true water bearer…. May you find peace as you rest in the loving arms of the father!"

Jazz sensation Vaughnette Bigford who is still grieving the loss of her grandfather, said Cagan’s passing was a reminder, “of this breath that we take for granted.

>

“Beautiful Moricia. Never without a smile Moricia.

Always good energy Moricia. My help cometh from the Lord, Moricia.

“I broke down. I cried. I cried for her. I cried for Nigel. I cried for her sister and brothers. I cried for the music community. I cried for a sisterhood that she was part of. I cried for me too. My spirit is broken. Maybe because I am confronted by my mortality. What a light we’ve lost.”

Reflecting on the history he shared with both Cagan and O’Connor, singer John E M Loney said this was a bitter pill to swallow. He recalled every time they met, they hugged like there was no tomorrow.

“We've lost a talented and wonderful soul and now we're ‘jealous of the Angels’ as heaven has now gained yet another.”

John Michael Thomas also shared how completely shattered he was by the passing of his dear friend and sister in music.

“Moricia was a light. Her kindness, her laughter, and her incredible talent made the world brighter for everyone who knew her.”

Longstanding friend Nigel Campbell said he was shocked by the news of her passing. He said Cagan worked with a company he is part of, Production One Limited, as a professional singer. He recalled some of her performances at One Night Stand with the Blue Culture band, productions at the Little Carib Theatre, as a featured artiste and entertainer in the Songbirds Live series.

>

In 2015, she was a surprise singer with Arturo Tappin and others in Jazz on the Greens and returned in 2016 as one of its featured artistes.

“I engaged with Morica professionally over the years. She was one of those first-call singers, she sang with bands and could sing a range of songs – love songs, pop songs, jazz – she had a range.

“She was part of Divine Echoes, a band the late prime minister Patrick Manning had established and stayed on through its five-year duration.”

Campbell said before joining Divine Echoes she had an opportunity to visit Asia where she learned and performed Chinese pop songs as part of that country’s dinner culture, at restaurants and bars where TT nationals were among the population.

“She was one of those bright lights that has gone. She could have been a big star. There is no denying she was well known. To me, she was a supreme professional and very good at her craft.”

Although she came from a family of singers, Cagan’s entrance into music was one of triumph over adversity.

Her dream was to be an athlete. Her focus was on track and field, her sights were set on acquiring a scholarship to realise this dream.

As a career option, she envisioned herself as a systems analyst.

An injury, however, derailed her passion to become an athlete and she turned to music, both as therapy and as a sustainable means of income.

>

Her talents also included painting and in September 2024, her artwork titled Mesmer-eyes was featured among others in an exhibition in the Rotunda Gallery titled Free Form: A Representation of Life, at the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

She recalled in previous interviews that music was her personal escape from the world to prevent her from sinking into deep depression. It was never a career option.

Using music to calm her, the writer/singer recalled joining a community choir and receiving a standing ovation after her debut and offering of Whitney Houston’s I Love the Lord.

She realised then that music was a career option, one she never regretted making.

That decision led her to capture many titles, including Miss T&T Talent competition 2003 and four major Caribbean pageants.

In addition to touring and performing in China for over a year in 2004, and joining Divine Echoes upon her return, she was also part of a six-week study tour of Cuba.

Cagan will be laid to rest on March 27, following a 1.45 pm service at Guides Funeral Home, San Fernando.

THE amazing voice of Moricia Cagan has been silenced, except for the recorded memories and those which live in the hearts of family, friends and the public who had the pleasure of hearing her sing both locally and abroad.