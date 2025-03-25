The difference between reality, being a politician

THE EDITOR: The gap between what’s real and the actions of certain politicians is a concerning issue that has existed throughout history and across different places. While politics should ideally focus on serving people, the desire for power and re-election can twist the truth.

Let’s take a moment to look at the sharp contrast between genuine reality and the political tricks some leaders use, shedding light on the consequences of such tactics and the moral responsibility to maintain integrity.

Illusion of progress

versus reality

A clear example of this disconnect is the grand openings of public facilities – fire stations lacking fire trucks, schools without desks or chairs, and hospitals with only one room fully equipped while the rest is only partially complete.

These events are often staged to create a false sense of advancement, particularly during election seasons. Politicians use these spectacles to claim credit for "achievements" that are actually unfinished or non-functional. This isn’t real progress; it’s a facade meant to mislead the public.

Shortcuts and poor governance

The hurried desire to showcase accomplishments often leads to shortcuts in proper procurement, planning, and engineering practices. Projects get rushed into approval and execution without the necessary checks, resulting in subpar outcomes.

The notion of "give a pardner a chance" or favouring friends over qualified experts only makes things worse. These methods not only squander public resources, but also jeopardise the quality and longevity of public infrastructure.

Ultimately, it’s the citizens who bear the burden of poorly constructed schools, under-equipped hospitals, and ineffective public services.

Cost of speaking truth to power

Those who dare to speak up and call out these political tricks often find themselves facing harsh repercussions. They may be criticised, ridiculed, ostracised, and discredited. Politicians and their supporters may label them as troublemakers, unpatriotic, or obstacles to progress.

This culture of silencing dissent fosters an environment where dishonesty flourishes and accountability diminishes. It takes great courage to stand up for the truth in such a climate, but it remains an essential act of resistance against corruption and deceit.

Moral failure of political gimmicks

Using political gimmicks to mislead the public isn’t merely a governance failure; it’s a moral failure. Politicians engaging in these tactics put their own interests ahead of the well-being of the people they are supposed to serve. They betray the trust placed in them by voters, misusing public resources for personal and political gain.

This breach of public trust undermines democracy and erodes confidence in the political system.

The ultimate accountability

While politicians may think they can trick the public, they cannot deceive a higher power. The ethical implications of their actions reach beyond earthly consequences. Those who partake in deceit and corruption might escape immediate repercussions, but divine accountability is inevitable.

This serves as a poignant reminder that effective leadership demands integrity, humility, and a sincere commitment to serving others.

A call for change

To close the divide between reality and political behaviour, a fundamental change in how politics operates is essential. Citizens must insist on transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership from their representatives.

Civil society, the media, and independent organisations need to actively expose dishonesty and hold politicians responsible. Additionally, electoral systems must be overhauled to reward integrity and penalise corruption.

Conclusion

The distinction between reality and being a politician lies in their choices. While some politicians opt to deceive and manipulate for personal gain, others have the chance to lead with honesty and integrity.

The instances of fire stations without trucks, schools without chairs, and hospitals without proper equipment reflect not just failures in governance, but moral failings that violate the trust of the populace.

As citizens, we must reject political gimmicks and demand leaders who prioritise the public good over individual ambitions. And as individuals, we should remember that while politicians can fool the public, they cannot fool a higher authority.

The pursuit of truth, justice, and integrity is not only a political necessity; it is a profound moral obligation.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail