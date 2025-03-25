Serious water woes at Morvant HDC

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is aware that the residences of Ramdial Mahabir Courts (Morvant) have not had a water supply for the past six months. HDC has blamed the lack of supply on illegal water connections.

A problem of this magnitude is easily resolved by WASA, which has the ability to disconnect any unlawful connections. Why should the residents with legal water connections pay the piper when they did not request a tune?

HDC has stated, "Once the storage tanks are filled, water will flow to residents' units." This is nothing more than a fallacy. When the storage tanks are filled the water cascades into the streets and thoroughfares while the residents' taps remain Sahara dry.

Poor equipment maintenance for three decades has caused the chickens to roost thirsty at Morvant HDC.

HDC, this water issue needs a real solution, such as professionals who are able to troubleshoot and resolve. The have-nots continue to have their problems belittled and cast aside by big corporations.

>

FLEUR STEWART

via e-mail