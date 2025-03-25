Richards hits 83, Toco stun ASJA in Intercol T20

Toco Secondary School cricketers after defeating ASJA Boys College San Fernando in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 competition on March 25. Tariq Richards, far right kneeling, struck 83 not out. - Photo courtesy Toco Secondary School

TOCO Secondary School are through to the quarterfinals of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 tournament, after stunning ASJA Boys College San Fernando in the round of 16 at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, on March 25.

It was the first cause for celebration for Toco this season, after losing all nine of their matches in the 50-over premier division competition to finish last in the ten-team competition.

Toco would have been underdogs coming up against ASJA Boys College San Fernando, who finished seventh in the 50-over tournament.

Former national Under-15 player Tariq Richards, as he has done most of the year, put Toco on his back in the chase with a knock of 83 not out off 56 balls. Richards steered Toco to 157/6 in 19.3 overs to prevail by four wickets. Rylee Gangoo picked up 3/25 and Samuel Stewart took 2/26 for ASJA.

Batting first, ASJA posted 156/6 in 20 overs with Jayden Sadaphal hitting a brisk unbeaten 55 off 28 balls. Zidane Woods (3/18) and Daunte Figaro (2/45) snatched five wickets between them.

>

The premier division schools showed their quality against championship division schools.

At Union Hall Grounds in San Fernando, 2024 champions Presentation College San Fernando defeated Rio Claro East Secondary by 100 runs.

Fifties from Brendan Boodoo and Riyaad Mohammed guided Presentation to 161/7 in 20 overs. Boodoo and Mohammed combined to put on 121 for the first wicket in less than 15 overs. When Mohammed fell for 59 off 50 balls, the innings lost momentum. Shane Rambharat took 3/35 and Jeromie Joseph grabbed 2/20 as Rio Claro battled back. Presentation closed on 161/7 in 20 overs with Boodoo hitting 61 off 43 deliveries.

Rio Claro East could only manage 61/9 in 20 overs as Boodoo (2/1), Reeyad Persad (2/8) and Naeil Mohammed (2/22) all grabbed two wickets.

Jeromie Joseph fought at the crease for Rio Claro, scoring 27 off 25 balls.

In other matches, premier division 50-over winners Presentation College Chaguanas crushed north championship school SWAHA Hindu College by 167 runs; Vishnu Boys Hindu College easily beat north championship winners Queen's Royal College by eight wickets; Naparima College defeated north championship school Manzanilla Secondary by 79 runs; and Hillview College eased to an eight-wicket victory over south championship winners Shiva Boys Hindu College.

Summarised scores:

ASJA BOYS COLLEGE SAN FERNANDO 156/6 (20 overs) (Jayden Sadaphal 55 not out, Isa Ramkissoon 25, Zidane Woods 3/18, Daunte Figaro 2/45) vs TOCO 157/6 (19.3 overs) (Tariq Richards 83 not out, Ryle Gangoo 3/25, Samuel Stewart 2/26). Toco won by four wickets.

PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 161/7 (20 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 59, Brendan Boodoo 61; Shane Rambharat 3/35, Jeromie Joseph 2/20) vs RIO CLARO EAST 61/9 (20 overs) (Jeromie Joseph 27, B Boodoo 2/1, Reeyad Persad 2/8, Naeil Mohammed 2/22). Presentation won by 100 runs.

>

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 210/4 (20 overs) (Jaden Joseph 74, Darrius Batoosingh 73; Jeremiah Belfon 2/62) vs SWAHA HINDU COLLEGE 43 (16.4 overs) (Daniel Chaitram 13; Luke Ali 5/4). Presentation won by 167 runs.

QRC 54/9 (20 overs) (Ethan John 14, Christian Lall 2/1, Aaron Basant 2/6, Ravi Seunarine 2/9) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU 60/2 (4.1 overs) (C Lall 28 not out, Christian Smith 2/15). Vishnu won by eight wickets.

NAPARIMA 161/5 (18 overs) (Aadi Ramsaran 66, Stefan Katwaroo 25; Nick Manickram 2/29) vs MANZANILLA 82/6 (18 overs) (N Manickram 25; Avinash Bhemull 2/7). Naparima won by 79 runs.

SHIVA BOYS HINDU 115/5 vs HILLVIEW 116/2. Hillview won by eight wickets.

March 27 round-of-16 fixtures:

Fatima College vs St Benedict's College, Queen's Park Oval, 10 am

St Mary's College vs Preysal Secondary, Queen's Park Oval, 2 pm