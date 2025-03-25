Keep up good work Bredda, Rankin

Squeezy Rankin - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Squeezy Rankin and Yung Bredda.

I send my congratulations to the two of you for making our 2025 Carnival season a little better with your wonderful calypsoes.

Congrats to you Squeezy Rankin on winning the Young Kings title.

I am so proud of the two of you. I was hoping there would be a winning tie for the Dimanche Gras where I would have heard your names, but nevertheless congrats to Helon Francis.

I pray that the two of you would inspire many young black men to sing calypsoes and positive soca tunes. While the zess tunes may be steamy, it is nice to see young black men sing tunes that are edifying. Soca tunes need not have explicit lyrics. A thought must be spared for the younger children who are listening.

>

Calypsoes need a boost. The reality is we are not going to get another Atilla the Hun, Black Stalin, Brother Valentino, Sparrow, Mighty Duke, Kitchener, Mystic Prowler, and David Rudder, etc. These calypsonians and many others sang songs on behalf of the voiceless, reminded us of our history, and even foretold the future. Listen to their songs and learn accordingly.

We need you the young folks to sing calypsoes that speak to the heart of every citizen to do better, especially those living in the hotspots. Be not afraid to call out the nonsense in our country, be brave, be strong and inspiring.

Keep up the great work and put God first; let Him guide you always.

JEANIE ANNE ALI

Port of Spain