Evin Lewis slams century, Raiders stay perfect in Bago T10 Blast

Comfort Inn Pirate's Bay Raiders opener Evin Lewis takes the attack to the bowlers during 2025 Dream11 BagoT10 Blast action in Shaw Park, Tobago. - Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association

THE raw power of West Indies opener Evin Lewis was on full display once again at the third edition of the Dream11 BagoT10 Blast, as the left-hander slammed the first century of the 2025 edition in a clash with reigning champions Jaggesar Group of Companies Store Bay Snorkelers in Shaw Park on March 25.

Batting first, Lewis’ Comfort Inn Pirate’s Bay Raiders posted a challenging total of 150 for two, with the powerful opener slamming 107 off 38 balls with six fours and 12 sixes.

The 33-year-old Lewis dominated a 115-run stand with veteran Navin Stewart who made 22 off 19 before being stumped off the bowling of Kelon Lynch (one for 15) in the ninth over.

Lewis’ monstrous knock put the game out of reach for the Snorkelers, who made 106 for seven as they fell to a 44-run loss – their second loss in as many matches.

Opener Daniel Williams made 26 off 13, while Akshaya Persaud (23 off 12), Dejourn Charles (20 off 15) and Ewart Nicholson (17 off ten) all got starts. Requiring a staggering 60 runs with two overs remaining, the Snorkelers were stopped in their tracks when pacer Marlon Richards (three for nine) got three quick scalps in the penultimate over.

Young left-arm seamer Josh Telemaque chipped in with figures of two for 24.

In the second game on March 25, Pigeon Point Skiers won the battle of teams sponsored by Best Choice Transportation as they defeated Mt Irvine Surfers by six wickets in a last-over thriller. It was the second win in as many matches for Pigeon Point and gave Mt Irvine their first loss in three matches.

Mt Irvine made a modest 84 for eight, with Crystian Thurton top-scoring with 23. Donavan Roberts (two for ten) and Rayan Williams (two for 21) were the pick of the bowlers for Pigeon Point.

After losing two early wickets, Pigeon Point had a timely recovery as captain Jesse bootan (25 off 19) and Akeil Cooper (32 not out off 23) put together 48 for the third wicket.

There were nervous moments before Pigeon Point got over the line, though. Needing six off the last over, Pigeon Point had a minor setback when Aaron Nanan was dismissed by Shatrughan Rambaran off the first ball.

Cooper held his nerve and slammed a four off the fourth ball of the over as Pigeon Point eventually won with a ball to spare.

Summarised Scores:

PIRATE’S BAY RAIDERS –150/2 from ten overs (Evin Lewis 107 not out, Navin Stewart 22; Kelon Lynch 1/15) vs STORE BAY SNORKELERS – 106/7 from ten overs (Daniel Williams 26, Akshaya Persaud 23; Marlon Richards 3/9, Josh Telemaque 2/24). Pirate’s Bay won by 44 runs.

MT IRVINE SURFERS – 84/8 from ten overs (Crystian Thurton 23, Ashaughn Pierre 12; Donavon Roberts 2/10, Rayan Williams 2/21) vs PIGEON POINT SKIERS – 85/4 from 9.5 overs (Akeil Cooper 32, Jesse Bootan 25; Selvin Duncan 1/8). Pigeon Point won by six wickets.

