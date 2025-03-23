Point Fortin seamstress, designer builds House of Ethel brand

Point Fortin fashion house owner Jelesha Cunningham-Cornwall. - Photos courtesy Jelesha Cunningham-Cornwall

Graduation season is here and Jelesha Cunningham-Cornwall's sewing machine is working overtime.

With over 20 gowns to produce for members of the graduating class of 2025, the owner of House of Ethel told WMN her workstation is where she will be spending most of her days until she has delivered the last gown and her clients are satisfied.

She started consultations in January, and her aim is to get a minimum of 30 orders for gowns.

"I'm from Point Fortin and I have clients from throughout Trinidad and some from Tobago, so I do free online consultations because of the distance. If they can't come to Point for measurement, I meet them in Port of Spain. But for the final fitting, they have to come to Point Fortin," in case any alterations are to be done."

Cunningham-Cornwall, for the most part, is self-taught, especially when it comes to the intricate details that gowns require.

>

"I learnt to sew at School of Creative Stitches in Point Fortin; I learned the basics there. I started diploma in Fashion Design at UTT but didn’t finish due to financial reasons. After that, YouTube and Pinterest is where I learned all the skills I have right now.

"Because of how technology is now, everything I want to learn is available online – tutorials with people around the world. It's straightforward and easy enough for me to grasp."

But her natural knack for producing beautiful clothes, she believes, is a gift that may have been inherited from her grandmother, Ethel, who used to sew and after whom the business was named.

"She (Ethel) died about 15 years ago. We were very close and I named it Ethel to pay tribute to her.

"I cut freehand. At UTT we learned patterns and even a lot of the YouTube videos I follow use patterns. But I would look at the pattern, envision in my head what the style is supposed to look like, and cut freehand.

"I registered for a bridal course last year to learn how to do corsets. It's probably the only thing I use patterns for."

Cunningham-Cornwall began sewing after graduating from Holy Name Convent in Point Fortin, where she studied sciences because she wanted to be an engineer. When that didn't work out, she turned to what came naturally.

"Art was something I always liked – drawing, sketching. And I had a love for fashion, making sure my outfits matched, especially watching Zadd and Eastman from Point Fortin. Eastman was actually my art teacher and I was always inspired by their designs."

>

As for her skill with the intricate working, the 33-year-old said at first she would buy fabric with appliqué and played around with it until she got the design she wanted.

And even when a client brings a photo of what they want, she still likes to add her personal touch to the style.

"I don’t like doing over the same thing and I tell my clients that from up front. Especially if the style they chose is from a local designer.

"I tell them, ‘I know that you are inspired by this gown, but how about if we put a little frill on the right side of the sleeve, or we place the appliqué in a different angle?’"

Cunningham-Cornwall said last year was the first time she decided to go all out with graduation gowns.

"When I started off it was just normal, casual wear. But as the years passed by I realised I liked doing gowns – the detailing got me excited, and I decided to test it out. I did a few in the past but last year I decided to get my name and brand out there.

"I aimed for 20 and got 22 and that was the breakthrough I wanted. My work went viral and a lot of people started messaging me requesting their gowns."

Her prices are determined by the design and the fabric used.

>

"And if I have to design it, it will be an additional cost."

She doesn't neglect her other clients around this time, though. She still takes bookings from her regular customers, brides, and Point Fortin Borough Day is coming up and she has clients to outfit for their various parties.

"At the moment I am totally booked for Borough Day, so I am juggling that and grad at the moment."

"People ask how I manage to work so quickly while juggling everything else, I tell them one of my strongest qualities is balance."

Cunningham-Cornwall is a mother of two daughters who are five and three, and co-owns Jazz and Jaley, a retail online children's clothing store with her husband.

"My husband works long hours and I have to balance everything.

"My business motto is Show up and stand out – a level of strength, independence and determination that came from my late mother Hilda Cunningham, who died two years ago. She was a single mother who did everything for my sister and me while working a demanding job."

>

Her goal for House of Ethel is to be able to attract international clients, and to also be able to outfit men.

"I’m taking a tailoring course so I can eventually be a one-stop-shop," outfitting young women and their dates for graduation balls, as well as grooms, brides, brides maids and groomsmen."

And seeing her work featured in WMN was not on her list of goals, but it is an achievement of which she is proud.

“I truly wish my mom was here to see this incredible opportunity, I know she would have been so proud. She was my number one supporter."

For more information follow @houseofethel_gowns on IG and TikTok and House of Ethel on Facebook.