Manning's widow refutes activist's job claim

Hazel Manning -

Long-standing PNM supporter Wendy H Lewis has made a political shift, aligning herself with the UNC ahead of the April 28 general election.

However, her transition has sparked controversy after she claimed to have served as the personal protocol officer for former prime minister, the late Patrick Manning – an assertion Manning’s widow, Hazel Manning, refuted.

“I have taken note of the statement. The media reports and accounts of my role speak for itself. It is all over the media as it relates to my role as the former personal protocol officer to the late Patrick Manning,” Lewis told Newsday via phone on March 22.

“It is rather interesting to note, though, that in the past eight years, no one sought to correct an alleged incorrect public record. Think about that for a moment.”

Videos circulating on social media show Lewis in a walkabout with UNC candidate for San Fernando East, John Michael Alibocus, also known as Makamillion, in the Mon Repos district on March 21.

>

Lewis previously served on the PNM’s San Fernando East executive, was also the area manager for Mon Repos/Navet, and was assistant co-ordinator for local government.

She is also a radio host and TV presenter.

Speaking with media personnel in the walkabout, Lewis alleged that she faced victimisation within the PNM and that her political allegiance ended when “Patrick Manning went.”

She said she had known Alibocus for over two decades and has been in the political arena for the past 26 years and held various portfolios.

Comparing the PNM under Manning to the current administration, Lewis described the difference as “chalk and cheese.”

Besides being prime minister, Manning also served as the San Fernando East MP for decades. Manning died on July 2, 2016, at the San Fernando General Hospital.

His son, Brian Manning, is the incumbent San Fernando East MP.

“The late honourable Patrick Manning whom I have the utmost amount of respect for, and I will never even attempt to taint his name or history, had never lost in San Fernando East. But in 2025, there is a real possibility that his son can be the one to change that,” Lewis told Newsday.

“It is a stressful time politically. I admit it is rather frightening on that end and memory lapses are really stress-induced. So I get it.”

>

When asked how long she held the position, she said “for years” but did not give an exact time frame.

“I do not want to be inaccurate, and I do not want to guess. I was prior to him becoming ill and during his illness.

Earlier in a Facebook post, the widow firmly denied Lewis’ claim.

While she did not mention Lewis by name, Hazel sought to set the record straight.

“Allow me to clarify a matter that’s been brought to my attention following a media clip circulating online, about the background of a campaign manager representing the UNC in San Fernando East,” it said.

“The post or position of 'personal protocol officer' under my late husband, Patrick Manning simply did not exist. It never has and never did. To say otherwise, or to claim to have represented, advised, spoken for or worked with my family, is simply false.”

She added that the “individual in question” attended a short course in which she came into contact with her firm.

Hazel is the founder and lead consultant of The Leadership Firm 2, a consulting agency.

“This individual was never retained by me, my late husband, or my sons, and has never had any standing with the Manning family, or served remotely as our representative,” the post said.

>

“This attempt to misrepresent history is unfortunate and I ask that these claims cease immediately. I hope this is helpful in setting the record straight.”