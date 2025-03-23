Learning history at the Red House

Students from the St Christopher's Anglican School (Siparia) on a tour of the Red House on March 20. -

EVERY YEAR thousands of visitors take hundreds of tours to the home of TT's parliament – the Red House in Port of Spain.

During these visits, they tour the Rotunda Gallery, the House of Representatives chamber and the Senate chamber.

Many of these visitors are school children.

Parliament communications officer Jason Elcock told Newsday Kids in a WhatsApp exchange on March 21, “They come from every part of TT such as Pleasantville, Penal, Siparia, Moruga, Rio Claro, Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Matura, Roxborough and Castara in Tobago just to name a few.”

>

“And other countries.”

“When people come to the Red House they get to see where decisions are made that shape the history of TT,” Elcock said.

Visitors, he said, are interested to learn about anything pertaining to parliament, the Red House and even whatever political bacchanal is taking place in TT at that particular time.

“Preschoolers are usually inquisitive as to where the prime minister sits and if he’s present in the building so that they can meet him.

“Primary school students would usually ask questions pertaining to what happens to a member when a particular Standing Order is raised against another member, our Maces of the House of Representatives and Senate and what they represent, how long can a sitting of either of the Houses go until, how can one become the Speaker of the House or even the President of the Senate.”

He added, “Our secondary school students are usually excited when we speak about the National Youth Parliament as they are shown pictures of that Mace and that usually followed by how they can be part of the National Youth Parliament. They are always quite keen to know where their member of parliament sits as well.

“There is always the opportunity to meet members of parliament.”

Newsday shares some highlights from recent tours.

>