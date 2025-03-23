Batch 1 of 1970 celebrate 55th anniversary

From left, standing, Errol Nero, Hubert Kirk, Barnet Mayers, Jeewan Ramlal, Hemradge Gokool, Winston Beckles, Harold Wiltshire, Kelshall Louison and Theodore Smith. From left, sitting, Errol Anthony, Julien Williams and Lawrence Marcelle. -

A group of retired police officers, who were called to action even before they completed their training in 1970 – during the Black Power Revolution and again when a group of soldiers staged a mutiny at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas – reunited to celebrate their 55th anniversary on March 18 in Chaguanas.

Known as batch 1 of 1970, the retired officers were among 150 men, aged between 18 and 25, who entered the Police Training College (now Police Academy), on March 2, 1970, at the St James Barracks to begin a five-month programme, hoping to join the ranks.

According to Hemradge Gokool, one of the retired officers, even before they had any training to use guns, they were instructed to report for duty in khaki shirts and shorts, armed with batons, during the Black Power Revolution, and detailed to guard the police armoury. Their training to use guns was subsequently fast-tracked.

On April 21, 1970, the recruits were again called to report for duty during the state of emergency declared during the mutiny at Teteron.

At the end of July 1970, they graduated under then-commissioner of police Eustace Bernard, the first local head of the police service.

>

Among the group, one officer went on be promoted to rank assistant commissioner of police and others to senior ranks, including key positions in the criminal investigations department.

At least a dozen surviving officers rekindled sharing old stories and a sumptuous meal during their reunion.

Several are now deceased and bedridden but the surviving retired officers plan to keep communication open and celebrate their achievements in the coming years.