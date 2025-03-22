World Water Day 2025: Tackling the global water crisis

BAVINA SOOKDEO

A Slovakian proverb states, “Pure water is the world’s first and foremost medicine,” a sentiment that resonates deeply as we observe World Water Day 2025 under the theme Glacier Preservation.

Held annually on March 22, World Water Day is a UN observance that highlights the vital role of freshwater. The day is a global celebration of water, aimed at raising awareness and inspiring action to address the worldwide water crisis. Its central goal is to support Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: ensuring clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

According to the UN, “Glaciers are critical to life – their meltwater is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production and healthy ecosystems. Rapidly melting glaciers are causing uncertainty to water flows, with profound impacts on people and the planet. Global reductions in carbon emissions and local strategies to adapt to shrinking glaciers are essential. This World Water Day, we must work together to put glacier preservation at the core of our plans to tackle climate change and the global water crisis.”

So why does water matter so much?

With the chemical formula H₂O, water consists of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, forming a molecule vital to all aspects of life. It is essential for human health and function, comprising 50 to 70 per cent of the body and supporting vital cellular processes. It plays a key role in regulating body temperature through sweating, aids digestion by breaking down food and transporting nutrients, and assists the kidneys and liver in flushing out toxins. Additionally, water cushions joints, protects vital organs like the brain and spinal cord, and promotes overall well-being by improving hydration, skin health, mood, cognition, and sleep quality.

Beyond human health, water is crucial for agriculture and food production, supporting irrigation and livestock to ensure food security. It is also indispensable in industry and energy production, where many processes rely on water, including power generation. Furthermore, water sustains ecosystems and biodiversity, making it vital for environmental health. In the face of climate change, water serves as a critical link between society and the environment, playing a key role in adaptation and resilience.

But despite its abundance, access to clean water remains a global challenge.

The UN’s website lists some of these water-related challenges:

*In 2022 - 2.2 billion people still lacked access to safely managed drinking water services. (WHO/Unicef 2023)

*In 2022 - 3.5 billion people still lacked safely managed sanitation, including 419 million who practiced open defecation. (WHO/Unicef 2023)

*There are still around two billion people worldwide without access to safely managed drinking water services. Among them, 771 million people cannot access even basic drinking water services. (World Bank 2023)

*Over half of the global population or 4.2 billion people lack safely managed sanitation services. (UN Water 2019)

*Better water, sanitation, and hygiene could prevent some 400,000 deaths a year from diarrhoeal diseases among children aged under five years. (WHO/Unicef 2023) - Two billion people live in countries experiencing high water stress. (UN 2019)

*90 per cent of natural disasters are weather-related, including floods and droughts. (UNISDR)

*80 per cent of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. (UN Water, 2018)

*Around two-thirds of the world’s transboundary rivers do not have a cooperative management framework. (SIWI) - Agriculture accounts for 70 per cent of global water withdrawal. (FAO)

Water conservation: A local perspective

It is clear that water conservation is essential not only for protecting the environment but also for sustaining life as we know it. On January 14, 2025, the TT Meteorological Office declared the official start of the dry season, prompting the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to urge citizens to practice water conservation.

In a release the authority stated, “As we transition into this drier period, it is crucial for all citizens to adopt sustainable water management practices to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of pipe-borne water throughout the dry season.”

Some water conservation tips that the authority recommends are:

General Water Conservation Tips

*Create an awareness of the need for water conservation among your children. Avoid the purchase of recreational water toys which require a constant stream of water.

*Be aware of and follow all water conservation and water shortage rules and restrictions which may be in effect.

*Report all significant water losses (broken pipes, open hydrants, errant sprinklers, abandoned free-flowing wells, etc.) to the property owner, local authorities or WASA at 800-LEAK (5235).

*Encourage your friends and neighbours to be part of a water conscious community. Promote water conservation in community newsletters, on bulletin boards and by example.

*Conserve water because it is the right thing to do. Don't waste water just because someone else is footing the bill.

Indoor water conservation tips

*Never pour water down the drain when it can be put to another use such as watering a plant or general cleaning around the home.

*Drinking water – Keep bottles of drinking water in the refrigerator. Don’t run tap waiting for cold water without collecting for other use. Make only the amount of coffee or tea you are going to drink. Use ice cubes to cool water. Recycle leftover drinking water.

*Check for leaks – Inspect all pipes and taps. If you find any leaks, have them repaired as soon as possible. Check for toilet tank leaks by adding food colouring to the tank. If the toilet is leaking, colour will appear in the toilet bowl within 30 minutes. Repair dripping faucets by replacing faulty washers. If your faucet is dripping at a rate of one drop per second, you are wasting 10,000 litres per day.

*The shower – Take shorter showers. Replace your showerhead with an ultra-low-flow version. Some units are available that allow you to cut off the flow without adjusting the water temperature knobs. Turn off water while soaping. See how light a spray you can wash with. Less than five minutes for a shower is adequate. Any longer comes under the heading of recreation.

*The utility/washroom sink – Operate automatic dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are fully loaded. Set the water to the size of the load you are using. Hand wash. Soak clothing well with the smallest possible quantity of low sudsing detergent. Save rinse water for next wash. Just add soap. Pre-soak very dirty items overnight. When you buy a new washing machine, select the one that uses the least water per pound of wash. Be sure to check energy consumption.

*The kitchen – Do not use running water to thaw meat or other frozen foods. Defrost food overnight in the refrigerator or use the defrost setting on your microwave. Use a vegetable brush for fruits and vegetables. Hand sprayers should be used sparingly with shorty bursts of water. Handwash efficiently. Scrape leftovers from dishes with paper napkins. Rinse all at once. Soak pots and pans overnight if very dirty. Cut down on clean-up by serving more single dish meals.

*The washroom – Don't let water run while shaving or brushing your teeth. Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insets and other similar waste in the trash can and not the toilet.

Ensuring safe water storage

Having a reliable water supply is certainly essential, particularly in times of drought or natural disasters. Ensuring the safety and cleanliness of stored water is therefore of extreme importance. WASA emphasises the critical importance of inspecting and maintaining storage tanks and all other potable water containers to ensure they remain clean and safe for use. Regular maintenance is essential to prevent the accumulation of sediments, which can impact water quality and safety.

According to WASA, “Over time, all storage tanks accumulate sediments made up of mineral and organic substances from the water itself, the water distribution system and from microscopic dust in the environment.” These substances may not be harmful on their own, but their accumulation reduces the effective life span of the chlorine contained in the water.

“Chlorine kills harmful germs and makes water safe to drink (potable), but this residual chlorine reduces over time and becomes less effective if the water is stored for an extended period of time” says WASA adding that it is therefore necessary from time to time to inspect and clean the inside of tanks to remove these sediments. Inspections should be carried out monthly and cleaning at least once per year.

In addition to regular cleaning, stored water can be made potable by adding household bleach approved by the TT Bureau of Standards.

The recommended water-to-bleach ratios are as follows:

- For five gallons of water, add ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) of bleach.

- For 400 gallons of water, add ½ cup (125 ml) of bleach.

- For 800 gallons of water, add 1 cup (250 ml) of bleach.

- For 1200 gallons of water, add 1 ½ cups (375 ml) of bleach.

These ratios help ensure the water remains safe to drink by maintaining adequate chlorine levels.

For more details on global water issues and initiatives, visit the United Nations' official website at https://www.un.org/en/global-issues/water.