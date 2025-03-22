We want CCJ as top court

Dr Keith Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) welcomes the utterance made by former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley that our apex court should reside with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and not with the colonial Privy Council.

We have right here, within the Caribbean jurisdictions, very brilliant jurists and it is disappointing that our people cannot free themselves from “mental slavery” vis á vis the development of our own jurisprudence.

In the near future both the opposition and government should put their heads together and thus speak with one voice. We want the CCJ as our apex court.

And the CBA extends congratulations to Camille Robinson-Regis on her appointment as Attorney General under new Prime Minister Stuart Young.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

>

president, CBA