WASA condemns acts of vandalism at south Trinidad facility

A WASA pump station. - File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has condemned recent acts of vandalism which targeted its infrastructure in south Trinidad.

A statement from WASA on March 22 said the organisation was alerted to the incident where people tried to compromise the infrastructure at a location, directly threatening the pipe-borne water supply to customers served by the Hermitage Booster Station.

“Such acts of vandalism are not only reckless but also endanger public safety and disrupt the lives of citizens who depend on our critical services. Thankfully, our teams were able to address the incident with minimal disruption at that facility,” the statement said.

“WASA strongly condemns such malicious acts and assures the public that the authority has taken immediate steps to further secure our facilities. Increased surveillance has been implemented at key locations and a thorough investigation is underway.”

The statement added that WASA is confident that the perpetrators will be identified and face the full brunt of the law.

WASA also called on the public to assist in safeguarding the nation’s water infrastructure, urging people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities near its facilities.

The public can contact WASA’s security services at 696-4609 to report any concerns.

“Your cooperation is vital in ensuring the continued reliability of our services,” the statement said.

WASA said it remains committed to providing safe and reliable water and sewerage services to all communities.

The authority thanked people for their support and vigilance in ensuring the protection of these essential resources.