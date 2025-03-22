Thanks to Mt Hope duo

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Too often we hear horror stories and have grown accustomed to the sometimes inadequate service at Mt Hope Hospital.

While this is something that continually needs to be improved for the benefit of citizens, I sincerely thank the female doctor and the amazing young male surgeon who assisted my diabetic father on the night of February 21.

They were both efficient, respectful and highly professional in taking care of my father that night, and providing prompt updates.

I wish you both the best in your careers, and may God bless you.

S MAHARAJ

>

via e-mail