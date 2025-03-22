Seebaran-Suite gets third term as Law Association president

RE-ELECTED: Law Association president Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC. -

SENIOR COUNSEL Lynette Seebaran-Suite has returned as president of the Law Association for a third term.

The association held its annual election on March 21 to elect a new council. Seebaran-Suite was unopposed.

Frederick Gilkes was also unopposed as vice-president while Hayma Ramdhanie-Seemungal was also unopposed as treasurer.

Ten senior ordinary members were also elected from 14 nominees.

They are Douglas Mendes, SC, who received the most votes (429); Ronnie Bissessar, SC (368), Shankar Bidaisee (356), Saira Lakhan, who was elected president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers on March 14, (284); Ria Mohammed-Davidson (268); Elena Da Silva (262); Rionne Boyke (251); Christophe Rodriguez (250); Ashook Balroop (241); and Dawn Palackdharry Singh (237).

The five junior ordinary members elected from 12 nominees are Aaron Mahabir, who received the most votes (233); Christian Matthew Chandler (244); Christopher George (213); Elvin Cudjoe (211); and Daniel Nancoo (177).

The association’s secretary will be chosen when the council holds its first meeting.