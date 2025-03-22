Ramdin 100 leads Woodland to T20 Festival crown

Woodland Sports Club's Denesh Ramdin plays a shot against Police, on March 22, 2025 during the Premiership II final of the CPL/TKR T20 Festival tournament, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Woodland won by eight runs. - Angelo Marcelle

SIX days after turning out for the West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League, veteran wicket-keeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin showed all his experience and class as he scored an unbeaten hundred to lead Woodland Sports Club to an eight-run victory against Police in the Premiership II final of the CPL/TKR Twenty/20 Festival at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on March 22.

Affectionately known as “Shotta,” the right-hander took the Woodland innings from a position of peril at 18 for three and guided them to a respectable score of 168 for six. Ramdin hit 12 fours and three sixes in a stylish innings, and he scored 18 runs in the final over of his team’s innings to get to 100 off 65 balls – stroking pacer Mikel Riley (one for 37) through mid-wicket to reach the landmark.

Ramdin’s precise ball-striking helped Woodland score 64 runs in their last five overs.

Earlier, Ramdin shared a 41-run stand with Saiba Batoosingh (14) and a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ryan Ramdial (25) to rescue Woodland from their early slide. Alvin Sonny then watched on from the other end as the Woodland skipper played a knock which gave his team a fighting chance.

Seamer Darius Besai led the Police attack with figures of two for 25.

After a couple of lusty blows from opener Matheus Komal (ten), Police lost their first wicket in the second over when the left-hander was dismissed by former Windies pacer Shannon Gabriel.

For the next 11 overs, Police appeared to be in total control of the chase as Kyle Roopchand (56 off 34) and Brendan Boodoo (67 not out off 51) set up the game nicely with a 104-run partnership for the second wicket.

With Police cruising at 116 for one in the 14th over, 49-year-old former Windies off-spinner Ryan Hurley got the breakthrough for Woodland when Roopchand top-edged to a close fielder. At that stage, Police needed 53 off 39 balls to try and retain their crown.

However, Police bottled the chase badly as they lost two more wickets and slipped to 123 for four after 16 overs as Hurley (two for 16) got another wicket, to go along with Rakesh Maharaj.

In the penultimate over, Stephan Wharwood (14) was dismissed by James Duncan as Police slipped to 146 for five with just seven balls left.

Needing 22 off the last over which was bowled by Gabriel, Police held on to an inkling of hope when the diminutive Boodoo carted Gabriel over mid-wicket for six off the fourth ball of the over. Boodoo needed two more similar blows to take Police over the line, but the burly Gabriel held his nerve as Woodland copped the title.

Summarised Scores:

WOODLAND SPORTS CLUB: 168/6 from 20 overs (Denesh Ramdin 100 not out, Brandon Ramdial 25, Saiba Batoosingh 14; Darius Besai 2/35) vs POLICE: 160/5 from 20 overs (Brendan Boodoo 67 not out, Kyle Roopchand 56, Stephan Wharwood 14; Ryan Hurley 2/16). Woodland won by eight runs.

