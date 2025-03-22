Key issues for party leaders

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Open letter to all political party leaders.

As the April 28 general election approaches, I, like many other citizens, find myself at a crossroads – undecided, frustrated, and deeply concerned about the direction of our nation.

For decades we have witnessed leaders make promises, yet the same issues continue to plague us. Crime is rampant, food prices are unbearable, our education system is outdated, and healthcare is failing those who need it most. What has changed? What real progress have we seen?

TT deserves better. We the people are not asking for handouts; we are demanding real leadership, real policies, and real solutions.

The following are key issues that need immediate attention:

Crime and border security

* The streets are a war zone. People are afraid to leave their homes after dark. Gun violence is out of control.

* The illegal drug trade and human trafficking networks are thriving while law-abiding citizens live in fear.

* Our borders remain weak, allowing criminal elements to enter and operate freely.

* What is being done to protect us from foreign criminals and strengthen national security?

Cost of living and food security

* Grocery prices are skyrocketing while salaries remain stagnant. The poor and middle class are struggling to afford basic necessities.

* Local farmers need better support and investment to reduce our dependence on expensive imported food.

* What are your plans to regulate food prices, control inflation, and ensure food security for all citizens?

Healthcare crisis

* Hospitals lack medication, cancer patients struggle to access life-saving treatment, and emergency services are failing.

* Our healthcare professionals are overworked and underpaid, leading to brain drain.

* Will your government invest in cancer research, modern medical equipment, and a system that guarantees proper healthcare for all?

Education reform

* Our education system is outdated and failing to prepare students for the modern world.

* Vocational training and technology-based learning must be prioritised to create a workforce that can compete globally.

* Will your government revamp the curriculum and invest in better teacher training and student resources?

Housing and social support

* The cost of housing is unrealistic for the average citizen. Homelessness is rising, yet no proper programmes exist to address this issue.

* The elderly and disabled are struggling because pension and disability grants are not enough to live on.

* What steps will be taken to create affordable housing options and improve financial assistance programmes for our most vulnerable?

Economic diversification and job creation

* We cannot continue relying solely on oil and gas. The energy sector is shrinking, and no strong alternative industries have been developed.

* Investment in agriculture, technology, and tourism could generate sustainable jobs and income for the country.

* Every election cycle politicians come with big speeches and grand promises, but when the cameras are turned off, things stay the same. This time we will not be fooled by political talk without action.

We demand specific plans, timelines, and accountability. Who will truly step up to serve the people and fix our nation?

Election Day is not about party loyalty; it is about leadership.

TONY MARK RAMJEWAN

via e-mail