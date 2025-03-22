Fresh from the sea

Coconut curried fish - AP Photo

The Lenten season always sends many in search of fish to add to their diets, of course the laws of economics dictate higher prices at this time of the year.

Fresh fish, unlike its frozen counterpart, offers a level of flavour, texture, and nutrition that makes it a favourite. Even buying your fish fresh and freezing it yourself will be far better.

I enjoy fish at least twice per week and I always buy what is available from my fish vendor. I purchase fresh fish on a regular basis, mostly every two weeks and portion freeze for easy use.

King fish, lane snapper, carite and white salmon are my go to fish. When I bring home a four-pounds king fish, I would have my vendor fillet it for me and remove the skin. The head and centre bone will also come home with me and transform into a delicious fish broth. You would be surprised how much fish is left after a fish has been cleaned and filleted.

There are so many delicious ways to enjoy fish. It needs no advance preparation, embraces flavours well and cooks in minutes.

>

My recipes today reflect many flavours and modes of cooking, like my Chinese-inspired steamed fish accented with sesame and garlic, Thai-inspired fish fillets simmered in a coconut curry broth with hints of hot pepper and lemongrass, a Mediterranean-Caribbean grilled fish accented with an earthy tomato coriander salsa and a spicy fish cake – a Caribbean speciality.

I hope you enjoy and make fresh fish a part of your weekly meals.

Steamed fish with ginger chilli oil

4 fish fillets about 3-4 ozs each

1 tbs soy sauce

6 tbs coconut oil

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp chilli garlic sauce

1 tbs grated ginger

>

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup chopped chives

Rub the fillets with soy sauce.

Place in steamer and steam for 5 minutes until opaque and flaky.

Heat oil in small pan, when hot stir in chilli garlic sauce, ginger and garlic.

Cook for about one minute.

Remove fish from steamer to serving plate, pour spicy oil over fillets and garnish with chopped chives.

Coconut curried fish with lemongrass and hot peppers

1½ lb fresh fish fillets (carite or king fish) cut into 4 portions

>

1 tbs vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 stalk fresh lemongrass (fever grass) thinly sliced

¾ cup fresh coconut milk

1 tsp mild curry powder

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 red hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 tsp fresh lime juice

>

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add garlic, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about one minute.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder, stir to mix.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4

Grilled marinated fish with fresh tomato coriander salsa

>

Salsa

1 tbs coriander seeds, toasted and ground.

½ tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 ripe tomatoes (2 to 3 tomatoes)

¼ cup finely chopped chadon beni or cilantro

1 large clove garlic, minced

1½ tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp olive oil

½ green hot pepper, seeded and chopped

Fish

4 5-6 oz firm fresh fish fillets, carite, king or salmon

1 tsp vegetable oil

1 tbs minced chives and 2 cloves garlic minced

1 tbs freshly chopped coriander (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp ground coriander

Twenty minutes or ½ hour before cooking mix vegetable oil with minced chives and 2 cloves minced garlic.

Stir in 1 tsp ground coriander add salt and pepper to taste.

Wash fish and pat dry.

Spread marinade over 2 sides, cover and refrigerate.

Meanwhile make the salsa. Peel, seed and chop the tomatoes add pepper, lime juice, garlic, oil, and 1½ tsp ground coriander.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.

Add fresh herbs just before serving.

Preheat broiler, and broil fillets for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.

Serve the fish topped with the salsa.

Sprinkle with fresh coriander if desired.

Serves 4

Spicy Caribbean fish cakes

1 lb boneless fish fillets, steamed

½ cup soft bread crumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

½ tsp fresh lime juice

½ cup finely chopped mixed herbs, (parsley, thyme, basil, chives)

Vegetable oil for frying

1 cup dried breadcrumbs for breading

Flake fish and remove bones, add breadcrumbs, herbs, salt, peppers, mustard, lime juice and egg.

Form into cakes about 1½ to 2 inches in diameter.

Place crumbs on a plate, Dip cakes into crumbs and cover on both sides.

Fry in hot oil, until golden on both sides.

Makes 12 cakes.

rahamut@gmail.com