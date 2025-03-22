Central Division cops detain couple, seize almost $1m worth of drugs

- Anygraaf Guest Account

A 37-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife have been arrested for allegedly having a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

The couple were detained during an intelligence-led operation in the Central Division, which took place between 2.15 am and 4.30 am on March 21.

The police searched a residence at Cemetery Street Extension, Caroni Savannah Road, in Charlieville, with the operation focusing on firearms and ammunition.

Officers discovered a small white plastic barrel containing seven packages of compressed marijuana. The total weight was 3.72 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of $400,000.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a block of cocaine weighing 515 grammes, with an estimated street value of $375,000.

>

The couple were arrested.

ACP Richard Smith co-ordinated the operation, which was led by Snr Supt Roger Alexander, Dave Spence and Sookar.

It was supervised by ASP Ramharack, warrant officer Sgt Smith and Cpls Ramjattan, Ragoo and Edwards, with support from the National Special Operations Unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the K-9 Unit.

Cpl Ragoo is continuing the investigation.