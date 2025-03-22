Bishop Anstey, QRC top North Secondary School Track and Field Champs

Bishop Anstey High School and Queen’s Royal College retained their respective titles when the 2025 Secondary Schools Track and Field Waclott/Lendore/Ahye North Regional Championships were held at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from March 18-19.

The track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, is currently being refurbished in preparation for the 2025 Carifta Games which will be held from April 19-21. Bishop Anstey and QRC students flexed their athletic muscles as a collective in south Trinidad, claiming the overall crowns with 344.5 points and 288 points respectively.

Bishop Anstey topped their sister school Bishop Anstey East (164 points) to win the girls’ category, with Toco Secondary (109 points) and St Joseph’s Convent PoS (101 points) finishing third and fourth respectively.

In the boys’ division, QRC beat Holy Cross College (228 points) into second, with Trinity College East (184 points) and Fatima (180 points) ending in third and fourth.

With Carifta only a month away, several athletes put their hands up for consideration for the April 4-6 Carifta trials. Many athletes met the Carifta standard in their varying events, including medallists from the 2024 Carifta Games in Grenada.

Bishop Anstey’s Tenique Vincent, a bronze medallist in the girls’ under-17 high jump at Carifta 2024, achieved the Carifta under-20 standard for both the long jump and 100m hurdles events, while she also earned the gold medal in the 15+ pentathlon event after winning four of the five disciplines in the event.

Tenique’s twin brother Tyrique, a double-medallist from Carifta 2024, starred in the boys’ 15+ heptathlon as he topped the event with 4,647 points to defeat Bates Memorial High School’s Terrell Hernandez (3,587 points). Tyrique won all seven disciplines in the heptathlon as he distinguished himself from the field.

In the girls’ 17+ long jump, Tenique eclipsed the under-20 Carifta standard of 5.50 metres when she claimed gold with a 5.53m jump. St Francois’ Hailey Lynch (5.35m) placed second, with Tenique’s schoolmate Jessica Laurence (4.61m) placing third.

In the 100m hurdles event, Tenique was in a league of her own as her time of 15.47 seconds gave her a three-second victory over her competitors. The Tranquillity Secondary pair of Sydney Charles (18.48) and Kelicia Aguillera (20.15) placed second and third respectively.

The Carifta standard for the 100m hurdles in the under-20 category is 15.59.

Tyrique also showed his prowess in the hurdles when the Fatima College sprinted to the 17+ title in 14.47, just missing out on the under-20 Carifta mark of 14.43.

Diego Martin Central student Shian Lewis claimed three titles on the day and her splendid run in the girls’ under-17 800m saw her beating Mya Phillips to the tape and achieving the Carifta standard of 2:22.82 in the process. Lewis won the race in 2:19.35, with Bishop Anstey’s Phillips clocking 2:34.08. Malick Secondary’s Jada Felix was third in 2:34.18.

Shian also won the under-17 1,500m, to go along with the 400m.

San Juan South Secondary’s Peyton Winter, a 2024 Carifta silver medallist in the girls’ under-17 shot put, achieved the under-20 standard for this year’s games when she won the 17+ shot put with a throw of 13.03m. Winter’s throw surpassed the 11.74m Carifta mark and beat Bishop Anstey’s Abiah Hall (8.49m) into second.

Winter also won the 17+ discus with a 37.25m throw.

Education Consultants of TT’s Mykel Gomez (37.56m) met the Carifta under-17 standard of 35.08m when he beat Trimont College’s Tannon Niemeyer to the boys’ under-17 discus crown.

Niemeyer did have his time to shine, though, as he got a healthy win in the under-17 javelin with a 47.57 throw. Cowen Hamilton’s Jordan Alfred (37.32m) placed second.

In the girls’ under-17 high jump, Tunapuna Secondary’s Reyann Graham (1.58m) beat her schoolmate La Queen Welch (1.45m) to the gold and just got past the Carifta mark of 1.55m. Graham also copped the under-17 100m hurdles with a tight win over El Dorado West’s Zariah Pascall.

In the under-17 400m hurdles, Pascall showed what she was made of and her winning time of 1:07.31 saw her dipping under the Carifta mark of 1:10.15.

In the popular relay events, Bishop Anstey swept the 4x400m events, to go along with their win in the under-15 4x100m. QRC (under-15), Trinity College East (under-17) and Fatima (17+) won the boys’ 4x400m titles, with St Mary’s College (under-15), El Dorado East (under-17) and Fatima (17+) claiming the 4x100m relays.