"Visa restrictions, politics of blame"

THE EDITOR: As TT grapples with the UK’s decision to impose visa restrictions on our citizens, it is disheartening to witness the discourse devolve into misplaced blame, particularly against the queer community.

This reaction is not only baseless, but reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of asylum processes, international legal obligations, and the systemic failures that have contributed to this development.

The UK government has justified the restrictions by citing an increase in asylum claims from TT nationals, which they argue constitutes an abuse of the system. Some individuals have pointed fingers at LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, suggesting that their claims are the primary driver of this trend. However, such assertions ignore both the broader realities of migration and the well-documented risks faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the Caribbean.

It is important to clarify that seeking asylum is not a crime, nor is it an abuse of any system. The right to claim asylum is enshrined in international law, and those fleeing persecution – including members of the LGBTQ+ community – are entitled to due process in determining the legitimacy of their claims.

To scapegoat one marginalised group for the UK’s policy shift is both unjust and misleading. It also conveniently ignores other factors, including the apparent inadequacies of the UK’s own immigration policies/systems, and the socio-economic conditions that drive migration.

The suggestion that gang leaders have found refuge in the UK should be a matter of grave concern for both governments. If true, it raises questions about intelligence-sharing, border control mechanisms, and law enforcement co-operation between our two nations.

If individuals with criminal ties have managed to enter and remain in the UK, the responsibility does not lie with asylum seekers following legal processes, but with the immigration systems that failed to properly assess security risks.

The imposition of visa restrictions is a blunt instrument that disproportionately punishes ordinary citizens, restricting mobility for students, businesspeople, and tourists while doing little to address the root causes of irregular migration.

The government of TT must engage in urgent diplomatic dialogue with the UK to address these concerns, seeking solutions that balance security considerations with the rights of law-abiding citizens.

A more constructive approach would involve strengthening bilateral co-operation on migration, including intelligence-sharing to address security risks, clearer pathways for legitimate asylum claims, and support for TT nationals who seek legal migration opportunities.

Additionally, the UK must take responsibility for improving its own asylum system, ensuring that it functions efficiently and fairly rather than imposing blanket restrictions that penalise an entire population.

This issue requires sober reflection, not reactionary scapegoating. The people of TT deserve policy responses grounded in fairness, diplomacy, and a commitment to human rights – not narratives that fuel division and discrimination.

JEREMY EDWARDS

executive director

Silver Lining Foundation