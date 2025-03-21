TTSEC brings financial literacy to Sangre Grande

TTSEC and Sangre Grande Regional Corporation members at the Duranta Community Centre for the Investor Education Community Outreach Roadshow on March 19. - Photo courtesy TTSEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) in collaboration with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation hosted its second Investor Education Community Outreach Roadshow at the Duranta Community Centre, Sangre Grande, on March 19.

The roadshow aimed to educate the public in making wise financial and investment decisions.

The theme of the event was Empowering Communities Through Financial Literacy and Investor Education.

It included presentations by the Central Bank, TT Stock Exchange, the Securities Dealers Association of TT and the Mutual Funds Association of TT.

At the roadshow, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation vice chairman Nassar Hosein said financial literacy is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

"Yet many of us have not been taught how to budget effectively, invest wisely or avoid financial pitfalls.

"This lack of knowledge often leads to poor financial decisions, unnecessary debt and in some cases, financial hardship.

"As a regional corporation, we recognise the need to build strong, resilient communities and financial literacy plays a fundamental role in achieving that goal.

"A financially educated community is a thriving community, one that can make informed decisions about saving, investing and wealth creation.”

TTSEC’s manager of corporate communication and education, Ellen Lewis, encouraged the public to view the commission as the "umpire for the investment world" in TT in light of its mandate to make sure companies and individuals who sell investments comply with the law.

Lewis said TTSEC is not only committed to supporting individual growth but to building stronger, more resilient communities.

"TTSEC plans to continue the initiative, which was launched in November 2024, with roadshows in Tobago and west Trinidad later this year," she said.