Trinidad and Tobago fans encouraged to fill stands at Carifta

NAAA president Ephraim Serrette -

FANS are being urged to make their voices heard at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and National Aquatic Centre next month.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Carifta Aquatics Championships and Carifta Athletics Championships over the Easter weekend.

The athletics will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from April 19-21 and the swimming from April 19-22 at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva. On April 23, the open water swimming will splash off in Chaguaramas.

The Aquatics Sports Association of TT president Shawn Pouchet and National Association of Athletics Administrations boss Ephraim Serrette asked fans to pack the venues.

Teams will be travelling to Trinidad with large contingents. Serrette said the Bahamas have already booked 250 seats at the stadium.

“Bahamas is a little different from everybody else,” Serrette said at the Carifta launch at Hasely Crawford on March 20. “Their government provides a plane for their team to travel. That is their government’s contribution to the athletics. They get a plane from the Bahamas government that takes them to wherever Carifta is and that factors in their Junkanoo Band, who will also be here, but we have to counter that. We can’t have Junkanoo coming here and we don’t have a rhythm section. Bahamas will be here in their full contingent.”

Serrette said the price of the tickets are reasonable.

For the track and field meet, covered stands are $50, uncovered stands are $20 and covered premium are $100. The covered premium allows fans to sit near the finish line. Season ticket passes are also available – $120 for covered and $250 for covered premium.

“We would have kept the entry fees at that level based on what would have happened at previous Cariftas,” Serrette said.

Strong competition can be expected, Pouchet said. “I think the fans can expect four days of intense competition. The kids are very focused, the team is hard at training. I know the coaching staff and the management team are working hard along with the team to ensure they are ready for competition. They are trying to make it as comfortable for them and utilise our home advantage to elevate ourself in the standings.”

Ticket prices for the Carifta Aquatics will be priced similarly.