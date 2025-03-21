Take canvassing to a higher level

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: With the election date now set for April 28, it is imperative for incumbents seeking our votes to take responsibility and communicate their actual accomplishments during their term.

Vague promises without a track record of fulfilment are no longer acceptable. We the citizens must demand a comprehensive stewardship report that not only highlights their achievements over the past term, but also outlines ambitious plans to improve the lives of their constituents.

Political party leaders must provide clear insights into their party’s vision for the country.

We cannot allow them to fall back on outdated rhetoric and unfounded accusations; our future deserves better.

Your vote is a powerful personal asset that should never be taken for granted.

Now is the time to elevate elections to a new standard of integrity, service, and accountability.

Let’s hold our leaders to a higher standard and demand the transparency we deserve.

Remember, elections have consequences.

C PETERS

via e-mail