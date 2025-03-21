State accepts liability for wrongful arrest of 14 Carapo men in 2021

THE STATE has accepted liability for the wrongful arrest of 14 Carapo men in 2021.

The 14 were detained after the murders of two prison officers on November 30, 2021, and were released without charge, days later.

Having accepted liability, compensation for the 14 was referred by Justice Margaret Mohammed to a master of the High Court for assessment. Mohammed also ordered judgment for the 14 on liability. Attorneys Roshan Tota-Maharaj, Rajiv Rickhi, Shveta Parasram and Ria Ramoutar represented the 14. Kadine Matthew and Candice Alexander represented the state.

The 14 were detained during a raid by more than 120 police and soldiers raided several houses in Carapo.

Two days later, they were released and were not even questioned in connection with the murders of the prison officers, according to their lawyer.

Their lawsuit said none of them were initially told of the reason for their arrest and while in custody ­– between 25 to 60 hours ­– some were asked about alleged gang leader Rajaee Ali, the Carapo community, guns and drugs and Islam. One was also allegedly told by the police due to “public outcry and pressure, they were forced to hold persons from Carapo as the ‘fall guys.’”

Their lawsuit contended they suffered distress and humiliation and were kept in cramped filthy cells and accused of the prison officers’ murders.

“Additionally, there was extensive nationwide publicity when it was reported nationally within the local newspapers that the claimants were detained relative to the murders of the prison officers. This was also publicly acknowledged and confirmed by the then-acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob.

“The claimants felt targeted and viewed with disdain, scorn and disgust by members of the public and society at large as it gave the misguided and grossly inaccurate impression that they were arrested and detained as suspects in the murders of the prison officers.

“The actions of the servants and/or agents of the defendant were oppressive, arbitrary, high-handed and unconstitutional.”

The 14 were held soon after the murders of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.

On November 26, 2021, Serrette was killed at his fruit stall in Valencia. Three days later, Jones was shot dead at a taxi stand in Siparia.

Both men worked at the Wayne Jackson Building (Building 13) at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Soon after, then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley sought to comfort prison officers, telling them in a Facebook post on December 2, 2021, that the State would do all to protect them.

“We are very aware of the perils surrounding the duties of honest, hardworking prison officers and have taken note of the onslaught aimed at these officers of State.

“We will do everything possible to secure them and their families.

“It must be correctly assumed by all that the Ministry of National Security will not surrender the nation’s prisons, and the State will continue, without ceasing, to have Trinidad and Tobago remain a place where there is the rule of law and that there is adequate and effective law enforcement at every level so as to secure the peace and safety of all citizens.”

A day after Jones’s killing, the Prison Officers Association, at a press conference, said inmates had threatened to kill 13 prison officers if they were not moved from the Wayne Jackson Building.