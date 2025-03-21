Stand in solidarity with those affected Down syndrome

ANGELICA KHAN

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated every year on March 21, but why this particular date?

The answer lies in the genetic condition itself: the date symbolises the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome that characterises Down syndrome. Individuals with Down syndrome are born with three copies of chromosome 21, rather than the typical two. This extra chromosome causes developmental and intellectual delays but also makes each individual unique.

The 21st day of the third month (3/21) represents the triplication of the 21st chromosome, providing a meaningful and easy-to-remember date to celebrate and raise awareness about Down syndrome.

WDSD was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2012, and it has grown into a global event that unites communities, families, educators, and advocates around the world. The day serves to promote the rights, inclusion, and well-being of individuals with Down syndrome, focusing on improving their quality of life and ensuring they have equal access to opportunities.

The significance of March 21 goes beyond the symbolism of the date; it is an opportunity for people to stand in solidarity with those affected by Down syndrome, share their stories, and raise awareness about the challenges they face. It’s a chance to promote inclusive practices, celebrate achievements, and call for greater support in areas such as education, healthcare, and employment.

Take a moment to reflect on the importance of inclusion and recognise the incredible contributions of individuals with Down syndrome.

Let us continue working together to create a more equitable and compassionate world where everyone is celebrated for who they are.