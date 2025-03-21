Shiva Boys crowned SSCL championship winners

Shiva Boys Hindu College players and staff celebrate winning the SSCL championship title on March 21. - Photo courtesy Shiva Boys Hindu College's Facebook page

Shiva Boys Hindu College were crowned Secondary Schools Cricket League championship division winners after defeating Queen’s Royal College by ten runs at Balmain Recreation Grounds in Couva, on March 20.

South championship winners Shiva Boys were led to 214 all out courtesy solid knocks from Kiran Singh (78) and Sachin Nandlal (60), batting first.

Justin Abdool also chipped in with 36 runs while QRC bowlers Austin Lukur (5/46) and Trevor Padilla (4/32) took the lion’s share of wickets.

North championship winners QRC tried valiantly to reach the target, but they were dismissed for 204, just ten runs short of the target.

Adam Panchu (46) was QRC’s best batsman while Ethan John (40) and Darian Bridgelal (37) also had fine contributions in the chase. Restricting them with the ball, however, were Shiva Boys’ Mickhel Sookdeo (3/32) and Justin Abdool (3/35).

Despite Shiva Boys lifting the 2025 championship title, both teams were promoted to the SSCL premiership division for the 2026 season after topping the north and south championship divisions respectively.

Demoted to the championship division for next year’s competition were ASJA San Fernando, St Benedict’s College, Fatima College and Toco Secondary.

Summarised Scores

SHIVA BOYS 214 – Kiran Singh 78, Sachin Nandlal 60, Justin Abdool 36; Austin Lukur 5/46, Trevor Padilla 4-32 vs QRC 204 – Aadam Panchu 46, Ethan John 40, Darian Bridgelal 37, Austin Lukur 22; Mickhel Sookdeo 3/32, Justin Abdool 3/35. Shiva Boys won by 10 runs.