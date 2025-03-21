Shaquille Toby transforming sneakers into works of art

Shaquille Toby works on transforming a sneaker into a work of art. -

Shaquille Toby grew up in Bethel, Tobago, where it was the norm for young people to pick up a trade. Whether it was construction, masonry, mechanics, or painting, there were plenty of skills to learn.

For Toby, this hands-on approach to life shaped his creative journey in ways he never expected.

"From the start, learning a skill was the goal. Learning a skill opened up endless possibilities. We were taught there were no limits to what we could do."

Toby, 32, refers to himself as a craftsman but says he started his creative journey as an artist.

"I began painting and customising shoes, now I do less painting and more fabric work. Customisation has become a part-time thing after I had to adjust my priorities based on life experiences."

Known for his meticulously hand-painted, intricate and vibrant patterns on shoes, Toby says the Carnival season was his busiest.

"It's the time when customers want the boldest colours and loudest designs. Most of the shoes I work on are white, so it’s easier since it’s like a blank canvas."

His creative journey began when he was 17, after completing his studies at Signal Hill Secondary School.

"I said to myself 'I want to paint my shoes,' so I grabbed some acrylic paint I had and just went for it. People laughed at me in the beginning. I got heavily criticised when I started in 2009."

Back then, Toby didn’t have any specific inspiration: he just let the shoes themselves guide his designs. But the criticism made him pause from pursuing his passion.

"I was still interested in painting and customisation, so I started airbrushing. I did a lot of stuff for friends and even did banners for the church I attended. I took a break from shoes and focused on clothing for a bit."

Reflecting on those early days, Toby laughs. "Looking at my first designs, they’re definitely not professional by my standards now."

A turning point for Toby came during a phone call with a close friend in the US reminiscing on their teenage years, in 2022: the friend reminded Toby of a pair of shoes he customised for a woman.

"He told me the shoe customisation business was huge in the US and started sending me Instagram profiles of creators, showing me the followers they had and the money they were making."

That conversation reignited Toby’s passion.

"I fell back in love with it again. I realised I wasn't the only one doing this, so I went ahead and bought the materials to take my craft to the next level."

While Toby currently works at the MIC Institute of Technology, he is also a part-time mechanic, car painter, and straightener –all skills he learnt in his younger years.

He fondly recalls a moment when his work caught the attention of big brands.

"Before my Instagram was hacked, Adidas and Travel Fox found me and followed my page. It might not sound like much to some, but for a guy from a small island, having those major brands follow me was amazing."

Social media and word of mouth have been his biggest marketing tools and it was through these platforms that Newsday found him. Toby is optimistic about his niche business future.

"Endless opportunities lie ahead."

He describes his process as simple yet effective: he starts by cleaning the surface, saying after, it’s all about talent, passion and using the best materials. Most of the paints and materials he uses come from abroad. He said his work is dependent on a special type of paints and there are limited options available in Tobago.

Toby says customers usually come with their own designs, but he also gives suggestions via his previous work.

"Showing past pieces helps guide clients, but I always try to create something unique. I steer them away from copying designs."

But there's one tool he can't work without: his special scissors.

"I have a pair with curved points, and they’re so important to me. They’re the closest thing to my heart after God."

As he reflects on his growth, he now draws inspiration from the world around him.

"Nature inspires me. I think God is the greatest artist. When I look at the sunset, I see colours I didn’t even know could match. I try to replicate that beauty in my work."

He says he feels proud to represent TT in a niche, growing industry. He is self-taught and he jokes, "I’m a proud graduate of the 'University of YouTube.' I graduated with first-class honours. I just got my doctorate from YouTube, too!"

While he hasn't thought much about collaborating with other brands, he hopes to work with artists such as Bunji Garlin, Destra and Patrice Roberts, to name a few.

"We have so many talented people here."

One of his main goals is to create his own sneaker, something he says can represent the unique culture of TT. Despite his success and growth, he is always willing to try a new technique.

"I love a good challenge, and I’m always looking to push myself."

He said his clientele is made up of 75 per cent young people, but women are his overall main customers.

"Women always have a pair of shoes or a handbag they want customised."

For him, the most rewarding part of his work is transforming a plain product into a unique creation that becomes a cherished piece to someone.

"The reaction from the customer is priceless. Anything I do, I do with respect for the craft. People trust me with their hard-earned money, but more importantly, they trust me to create something that reflects who they are."

Toby admits balancing the creative side of his work with its business side is a challenge.

"I won’t say I’m great at social media or the overall business side, but I make it work. Sometimes, if I’m focused on getting more jobs done, I forget to post."

Currently he is the sole man at the helm of his business, but he is in the process of expanding his team.

"When I get into the creative zone, I tend to isolate myself and the business can suffer. But I’m making sure I bring in people who understand the vision and the importance of customer satisfaction."

Toby’s advice to aspiring artists/creators wanting to enter his industry is simple: "Recognise the power of God, always work towards elevating your gift and learning to blend and mix colours: that is where the magic happens."