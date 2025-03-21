Sexual harassment claims in WI women's team, CWI, WIPA to review policies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow (left) and West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) president Wavell Hinds. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) say they are reviewing their policies following allegations of sexual harassment within the West Indies women’s team during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

In a joint media statement on March 21, both organisations say they take such matters seriously and remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, professional, and supportive environment for all players and staff.

"In light of this, WIPA and CWI will convene to review all aspects of athlete safeguarding within West Indies cricket. This joint effort reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that all safeguarding policies remain robust and effective."

The organisations did not delve further into the allegations.

Both organisations say they have already taken significant steps to enhance player protection. In 2021, improved safeguarding measures were introduced for women’s tours.

>

In May 2023, CWI implemented additional policies, including single-room accommodations for the West Indies women’s team on all international assignments, ensuring parity with the men’s team. These are among other policy initiatives within the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the period October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2027.

"Furthermore, we have implemented and strictly adhered to Unicef’s Children Protection Policy, ensuring that minors never share rooms with adults under any circumstance. Additionally, we have mandated ongoing training for all officials to reinforce and uphold these standards.

WIPA and CWI say they remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and professionalism within West Indies cricket.

"There will be continuous evaluation of all aspects of policy to ensure every player deserves to feel safe, valued, and fully focused on their career. Through this upcoming review, we will continue working to strengthen safeguards and reinforce our unwavering support for all athletes."