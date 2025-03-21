Police killings up by 133% in 2025

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West -

Data from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) says the number of police involved shooting incidents, and the number of people dead as a result of these confrontations, have more than doubled this year compared to a similar period last year.

From January 1 to March 19, there have been 15 police-involved shooting incidents leaving 21 people dead, compared to six incidents and nine dead between January 1 and March 24, 2024.

In a statement to Newsday, Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Director David West described the increase as “disturbing.”

He said his concern stems mainly from “the fact that there has been no record of body worn camera (BWC) footage on any of the aforementioned incidents to date.”

West added while he believes police are within their right to return fire in self-defence if a person points a gun or shoots at them, bodycam footage is important in “determining the truth of a shooting.”

He accused police of ignoring a departmental order (DO) on the matter and called for it to be enforced.

“This DO is not being followed and there has been no accountability for a breach in the DO.

“I am calling on the acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) to ensure that all police officers adhere to the DO regarding the use of BWCs.

“The use of BWCs offers a level of transparency in policing.”

Police Welfare Head: Statistics can be misleading

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin and Police Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) President Gideon Dickson suggested the figures, if examined on their own, can be misleading.

“I think we need to have a holistic understanding in terms of what the police is doing to fight crime,” Benjamin said.

He said the police are doing approximately three times more exercises than usual every month.

“We have done 4,045 operations in less than three months. That is more than 1,000 operations a month. So it means that the police are outside here working.”

He suggested the increase in police involved shooting incidents could be the result of the “aggressive crime-fighting approach” adopted by the police.

“Police are confronting crime and obviously, when we confront crime with such aggression, you are going to find those who seek to oppose the police.”

Dickson said while the numbers are concerning, no one is also asking how many police officers have been shot at compared to last year.

He noted the state of emergency (SoE) has allowed police greater powers to search and possibly confront criminals, which may not have happened under normal circumstances.

“We must be mindful that 2024 was a landmark year in terms of murders in TT. It’s our highest numbers, and at the end of 2024, it triggered a state of emergency because of the level of crime, criminality and murders that were going unabated.”

He said police are facing a “proliferation of hyper weapons” as they try to apprehend criminals.

“No longer are the crime scenes prevalent with bottles and knives and cutlasses. It’s not even 9mm and .38 ammunition. It’s now 5.56 and 7.62 ammo with weapons of mass destruction.

“And the criminals are dealing with impunity, not with a care, a consideration, a concern to anyone else when they are doing it.”

CoP: We will not back down

The state of emergency will end on March 30 as it can only be extended by Parliament, which has been dissolved to prepare for the general election on April 28.

Benjamin warned criminals against engaging in gunfights with police.

He said his officers are “at a zero tolerance,” and will maintain this approach even after the SoE ends.

“I am supporting my men in keeping up the fight, especially after the SoE. We are not going to relent, we are not going to stop.

“We are going to be more robust in ensuring a safer TT so that citizens can feel safer in this land.”

Dixon shared similar comments saying, “It is ill-advised and not recommended to openly enter fire fight and confrontation with trained officers.”

He said it would be in criminals’ best interest to “put their guns and ammunition down and find more productive and meaningful ways to ensure their family’s survival and progress.”

Benjamin said the results of the SoE should also be considered before criticism is levelled at the police over the increase in police involved killings.

“In terms of the number of murders, we have 85 compared to 122 last year. When we compare that to 2023, it’s about 135 or murders. We have not even hit 100 yet and it is because the police are outside here dealing with law and order.”

He urged his officers to continue fighting the tide of criminality facing TT.

Despite West’s concern, both Dixon and Benjamin vowed to support the officers regardless of the statistics.

“We are going to enforce the law in accordance with policy. If you engage my officers, they will engage,” said Benjamin.

“I am supporting my men, unless otherwise is proven.”

Dixon said the TTPSSWA will not condone any abuse of the use of force policy and added there is oversight to ensure officers who do, are held accountable.

“We are mindful that investigations are abreast with respect to all involved police shooting, both internally and via independent entities in the likes of PCA.”

“Any officer who operates outside the law, the association will go on record to say they should be brought to justice.”

Police involved shootings for 2025

Newsday compiled a list based on reports of people killed in police-involved shootings since January 1. This is not a complete list.

1. Sharida Ali (January 18): Killed after she was shot in the head during a gunfight between police and bandits in Beetham Gardens.

2. Unidentified Male (January 21): Killed by police in Cunupia during an alleged shootout after a robbery incident.

3. Unidentified Male (January 21): Another suspect killed in the same Cunupia incident involving an alleged shootout with police after a robbery.

4. Unidentified Male (January 21): Third suspect killed in the Cunupia robbery incident during an alleged exchange of gunfire with police.

5. Shakeem “Fabi” Nickie (January 22): Fatally shot by police at Eastern Quarry, Laventille, after reportedly being caught assaulting a man with a cutlass.

6. Miguel Hernandez (January 23): Killed in a shootout with Central Division police in Claxton Bay; a firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene.

7. Ronnie Alexander (January 25): Shot dead by police at his family’s home in Tabaquite during an alleged confrontation.

8. Roshon Bahadur (January 29): Among three robbery suspects killed in an alleged shootout with police at Perseverance Road, Chaguanas.

9. Jonathan Bahadur (January 29): Second suspect killed in the Chaguanas incident involving an alleged exchange of gunfire with police.

10. Rhianna Harewood (January 29): Third suspect killed in the same Chaguanas incident during an alleged shootout with police.

11. Dale Baird (February 9): Killed by police in his San Juan home after allegedly pointing a pump action shotgun at police who raided his home.

12. Akiel “Bebo” Williams (February 12): Shot by police near a river in Marabella while officers were chasing a suspect in an unrelated incident.

13. Emmanuel Daniel (March 10): Shot dead by police in Mason Hall, Tobago, after police raided his home and allegedly found him with an Uzi sub-machine gun.

14. Unidentified Male (March 15): Shot by police in Las Lomas after allegedly robbing a salesman at gunpoint and firing at officers during the subsequent confrontation.

15. Unidentified Male (March 15): Killed by police in San Juan after reportedly shooting at officers during a confrontation; another suspect escaped.

16. Jerry Morris (March 19): Killed by police after a car chase and shootout in Tunapuna. Two other suspects escaped.

17. Unidentified Male (March 19): Second suspect killed by police in Jerry Morris incident after a car chase and shootout in Tunapuna.

18. Unidentified Male (March 19, 2025): Killed by police in La Horquetta after reportedly shooting at officers during a confrontation.