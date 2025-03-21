NIB workers want new Finance Minister’s help in wage dispute

The National Insurance Board of TT at the corner of Oxford Street and Edward Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

JUST days after Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul was sworn in, workers at the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) have asked him to intervene in wage disputes, which have been unresolved for four years.

A letter sent to Dhanpaul on March 20 said, “We formally request your urgent consideration regarding the approval of payment of increased salaries and arrears resulting from concluded negotiations, which have since become the subject of the captioned trade dispute before the Industrial Court.”

The workers said the negotiations were settled and signed in October 2020 but they were later told that ministerial approval was not given for the payments to be made. The Public Services Association (PSA) later referred the matter to the Industrial Court.

“As part of this process, the Attorney General (AG) also intervened in the matter and to date, we have not been able to arrive at a resolution, neither via the court, nor outside of it. “Accordingly, we respectfully implore you to intervene by taking the necessary steps to authorise the payments referred to above at the earliest practicable opportunity.”

On March 12, NIBTT employees also wrote to the PSA requesting that assigned attorney Anthony Bullock write to the Industrial Court in opposition of any further extensions of the case.

It said delays in filing submissions by the AG’s counsel have caused distress amongst employees who are awaiting a resolution. “The AG’s intervention in this matter has led to an undue delay of over two years in obtaining a final judgment,” the letter said.

“The court had initially set deadlines of July 31, 2024, for submissions and September 30, 2024, for replies. Despite an extension to September 23 2024, the submissions remain outstanding for over five months.

“The AG cited a hectic schedule with other urgent matters as the reason for failing to complete the submissions. This repeated failure to meet obligations is unacceptable.”

The workers said the failure to comply with court-ordered deadlines is “not only disrespectful,” but also undermines the the authority of the Industrial Court.

“The prolonged uncertainty caused by these delays has placed the employees of the NIBTT in an untenable position. The inability to secure fair employment terms due to the absence of a final judgment has resulted in frustration and significant financial and professional hardship for our members.”