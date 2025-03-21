MSJ: 'Early election gives Trinidad and Tobago time to exhale'

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. - File photo

POLITICAL Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah said the announcement of an early election would give the country time to breathe as "pressure has been building by the actions of former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and his government."

Abdulah said, "He has departed but he has handpicked Young, who is continuing Rowley's legacy, to be his successor. The country needs to exhale. Needs to breathe."

He was speaking at MSJ's Tuesday Talk where the topic of discussion was centred on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Tuesday workers' action, the issue of democracy and the 2025 elections.

Abdulah said in announcing the election and dissolving parliament, "Young has no time to bring legislation or demonstrate leadership in terms of governance any different to Rowley.

"While Young could have continued for a few months, the April date clears the way for progress.

>

"The trade union movement is weak, weaker than it was 50 years ago and is likely to be weakened further because of this particular election given the history of elections in Trinidad and Tobago as being divisive, based on trade union affiliation, party affiliation, race, religion and geography."

He said with this election out of the way and local government election not scheduled until 2027, there is enough time for trade unions to regroup and try to rebuild the unity of the working class.

"Getting the election out of the way, we will get a lot of other things done to build back that sense of consciousness, strength and unity. We need to keep whoever is in government for the next five years in check.

"April 28 is guaranteed to elect a new government and cabinet, but there is no guarantee Young would continue to be the prime minister.

"Whether or not they win the election, Young is guaranteed 100 per cent of his salary as a pension and MPs recently got an increase in salaries."

Abdulah said the MSJ’s decision not to contest this election is proving to be a very wise one, but sitting out this election does not mean they will be silent.

"The MSJ, although not contesting the elections, will be making several important interventions in the lead up to the April 28 election."

He said the party has already begun work to mount a serious challenge to the government in the next election.