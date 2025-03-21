N Touch
Sports

Mr Solo Too, Thanos among winners at regatta two

Mr Solo Too, winner of the 130 mph class, at the TTPBA regatt on March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel
Six winners were crowned at the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association second regatta for 2025 at Caster’s Cove in Chaguaramas on March 16.

Tyrant won the 95 mph category at the TTPBA regatta on March 16 at Caster's Cove, Chaguaramas. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

Mr Solo was victorious along the water in the 190 mph category while Tyrant sped to victory in the 95 mph. Ratchet won the 70 mph category with Kraken topping the field in the 60 mph.

Ratchet competes in the 70mph class at the TTPBA regatta on March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

And in the 50 mph, Thanos bested all opponents with Arrow claiming top honours in the spec class.

Thanos goes airborne while taking the 50mph crown at the TTPBA regatta on March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

Kraken powers to victory in the 60 mph category at the TTPBA regatta at Caster's Cove, Chaguaramas, March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

Arrow won the Spec class in the TTPBA regatta on March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

