Mr Solo Too, Thanos among winners at regatta two

Mr Solo Too, winner of the 130 mph class, at the TTPBA regatt on March 16. - Photo courtesy Ryan Daniel

Six winners were crowned at the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association second regatta for 2025 at Caster’s Cove in Chaguaramas on March 16.

Mr Solo was victorious along the water in the 190 mph category while Tyrant sped to victory in the 95 mph. Ratchet won the 70 mph category with Kraken topping the field in the 60 mph.

And in the 50 mph, Thanos bested all opponents with Arrow claiming top honours in the spec class.

>