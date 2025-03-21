Manhunt for suspected bandit at Carlton Centre

Police and mall security officers at Carlton Centre stand guard at an access point after a suspected bandit entered the building. - Photo by Rishard Khan

A manhunt is currently under way at Cathay House, Carlton Centre in San Fernando following a robbery on High Street.

Police, members of the Defence Force and mall security officers are currently at the scene.

They said the man robbed a business on High Street before running into Cathay House in the morning on March 21.

Security officers instructed all businesses in that specific building to keep their workers inside and lock their doors while a floor-by-floor search takes place.

Police told Newsday they are unsure whether the bandit is armed.

More on this as it develops.