Man found dead in drain in Chaguanas

- File photo

Police investigators have yet to confirm the identity of a man whose body was found in a drain under the pavement in Chaguanas before dawn on March 21.

The victim, of African descent and known as “Frost,” was discovered shortly after 2 am with multiple stab wounds.

Police said that around 2.10 am, officers at the Chaguanas police station received a report of men armed with knives fighting at Busy Corner near Unique Furniture Store.

The police responded within minutes, and a passerby alerted the first responders to a motionless man in a nearby drain, lying in a pool of murky stagnant water.

The victim, who had a rasta hairstyle, was found with a black t-shirt covering his head.

>

The deceased was wearing black three-quarter pants and multi-coloured socks.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also notified.

DMO Dr Boodhai viewed the body and ordered that it be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, pending an autopsy.

No one has been arrested, and Central Division and homicide police are investigating.