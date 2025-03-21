Man found dead at Tarouba apartment

The body of a man with gunshot wounds was found in his apartment in Tarouba on the morning of March 21.

The victim said to be a Venezuelan national, was discovered on the ground near a bed around 7.45 am. He was known in the community as Samuel, Migo and Spanish. He was said to be in his 30s.

The victim had been renting a room on the ground floor of a two-storey house for the past three years.

The elderly landlord, who had been ailing for some time, died less than two weeks ago.

Residents told Newsday that two gunshots were heard around 11 pm on March 20, but at the time, they did not realise that someone had been shot.

One resident said, "He was a quiet fella. He would do handywork for anyone in the community."

Another added, "I heard he was married years ago and used to live somewhere in Princes Town. I am not sure how he ended up here, but he never had any issues with anyone in the area."

Supt Persad, Insp Teeluck, Cpl Julamsingh and other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

ASP Singh and other officers from the Southern Division also responded.