Lee upsets Ramsubhag to reach National Badminton singles semis

Will Lee. - File photo

WILL Lee upset Vishal Ramsubhag to earn a spot in the 2025 Badminton Senior Nationals men’s singles semi-final, when action continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on March 20.

Lee, the division’s fifth seed, defeated second seed Ramsubhag 21-12- 21-10 in the quarter-final, and was scheduled to meet sixth-ranked Vance Juteram in the semis after press time on March 21.

Men’s singles top seed Reece Marcano also advanced to the penultimate round after he cruised past Zamir Ali 21-8, 21-9.

Juteram progressed after beating third seed Travis Sinanan 21-8, 21-19 while Jason Ramjass strolled into the semi via walkover against Ethan Ramcharan.

Marcano meets Ramjass in the other semi.

Doubles partners Lee and Marcano moved into the men’s semi-finals after getting past Ramjass/Sinanan 21-16, 28-26. Also advancing were pairs Jace Smith/Jewhel Smtih, Donovan David/Nathaniel Khillawan and Sheraz Nabbie/Anil Seepaul.

Additionally, highest-ranked women’s singles player Chequeda De Boulet meets Kara Robertson in the first semi while Amara Urquhart battles Janiah Boodosingh in the other.

In their respective quarter-final ties, De Boulet eased to a 21-5, 21-5 victory over Cheyenne Bhola, Robertson conquered Daynelle Barnes 21-16, 21-16, Urquhart topped Rachel Khillawan 21-12, 21-11 and Boodoosingh trumped Aliyah Urquhart 21-13, 21-16.

Other results:

Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals – Will Lee/Reece Marcano def. Jason Ramjass/Travis Sinanan 21-16, 28-26; Jace Smith/Jewhel Smith def. Jonathan Julien/Dejaun Williams 12-21, 22-20, 21-10; Donovan David/Nathaniel Khillawan def. Akeel Sanchez/Kyrese Tobias 21-19, 21-12; Sheraz Nabbie/Anil Seepaul def. Zamir Ali/Rondell De Freitas 21-9, 21-11.

Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals – Rhea Khan/Stephanie Mitchell def. Janiah Boodoosingh/Faith Mollah 21-18, 21-12; Kara Robertson/Isabelle Waller def. Cheyenne Bhola/Keviann Quamina 21-13, 21-14; Amara Urquhart/Aliyah Urquhart def. Danyelle Barnes/Zyah Holder 21-11, 21-11; Chequeda De Boulet/Rachel Khillawan (walkover).