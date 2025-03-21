Kamla: PNM trying to force media to bump off UNC election ads

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has slammed certain media houses which tried to get her party's executive to reallocate airtime – already paid for and booked by the UNC – to another political party.

In a statement on March 21, she called on media houses to honour the UNC's pre-booked and pre-paid advertising slots and broadcast arrangements for the April 28 general election.

"The UNC has been contacted by various media houses, on behalf of the PNM, to request the relinquishing of almost fifty per cent of our prime advertising and broadcast spots for the 2025 general election to the PNM," she said in the statement.

She said the UNC had prepared for the general election by pre-booking and pre-paying for these advertising and broadcast spots since November.

"The PNM, clearly in chaos, called an election date without booking their advertising campaign slots and are now requesting, and in some instances, demanding that media houses bump UNC ads and broadcasts in favour of PNM advertising.

"This is grossly unfair and unethical!"

Persad-Bissessar said the PNM hierarchy was the only ones who knew the election date, yet they failed to prepare.

"The UNC was proactive and committed significant time and resources in preparation for the general election since last year.

"We call on all media houses to do the right thing and honour the UNC’s pre-booked and pre-paid media arrangements."