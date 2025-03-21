Government invests $1.95m in steelpan programme

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, at the launch of the Pan Tuner Apprenticeship Programme on March 21. - Photo by Mya Quamie

AS part of the government’s continued initiative to enhance the steelpan industry, the National Steelpan Steering Committee has launched the Pan Tuner Apprenticeship Programme.

The launch took place at the Ministry of Trade's head office in Port of Spain, on March 21.

Speaking at the launch, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said the two-year programme, at a cost of $1.95 million, will train 15 people between ages 17 and 35 with "prior steelpan playing experience in the meticulous craft of steelpan tuning which includes note marking, tempering and tuning."

Participants will receive a $2,000 monthly stipend and be incorporated into steelpan manufacturing organisations such as Panland and the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd.

Gopee-Scoon praised the efforts of the government and committee in promoting the national instrument.

>

The National Steelpan Steering Committee was established in 2023 and includes members from the public and private sectors to develop the national governance framework for the steelpan industry.

Gopee-Scoon said financing under the government’s Steelpan Manufacturing Grant Fund Facility, established in 2020, has provided funding for the acquisition of equipment, software tools, raw materials and training.

Since the introduction of this facility in 2020, the exports of the steelpan have increased by 72 per cent, from $1.95 million in 2020 to over $3.1 million in 2023.

"Today, nine businesses have benefited from this grant from the facility in the amount of $3 million. The recipients have exported their steelpan to regional markets including Barbados, Martinique, Guadalupe, Jamaica, Cuba, Belize, St Thomas and the US Virgin Islands. And also internationally to the UK, US, Canada, France, Japan, China, Germany and Australia."

"...Other plans include the creation of a mechanism to connect tuners, players, arrangers, composers and manufacturers to collaborate and work together to build the industry.

Gopee-Scoon said a recording fund for steel bands will be created so that performances can be recorded and marketed internationally.

"Also, a thorough review of existing tax benefits will be done to boost target incentives and encourage support of the industry.

"A website will also be developed to allow stakeholders along the value chain to offer their products and services to both local and foreign consumers.”

In light of continued efforts to boost the capabilities of the manufacturers, Gopee-Scoon said she expects the trend of exports and large-scale production to continue.

>

The art of steelpan tuning includes various skills such as the marking of notes, tempering, tuning, finishing and blending.

"By ensuring the preservation and growth of steelpan tuning expertise, we are fostering the continued development of the steelpan industry in the areas of education, music production and international performance. Additionally, this programme will create jobs, help sustain local panyards and expand the larger steelpan ecosystem within our communities."