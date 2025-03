Child abuse

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Why does any person abuse a child? Here is why:

* Has a history of child abuse.

* Has difficulty caring for children.

* Has feelings of anger.

* Has untreated mental health conditions.

It takes a village to raise a child.

Child abuse casts a shadow the length of a lifetime.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town