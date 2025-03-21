Badminton men, women's singles semis serve off March 21

THE semi-finals of the national men’s and women’s badminton singles titles will be contested at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on March 21 from 5.30 pm.

The top four players from both divisions advanced to the penultimate round after notching quarter-final wins on March 20.

In their round of 16 matches the previous day, top seed Reece Mariano cruised past Jade Allman 21-5, 21-10, Ethan Ramcharan defeated Nathaniel Khillawan 21-15, 21-10, Will Lee beat Sheraz cabbie 21-10, 21-14 and Vishal Ramsubhag came from a set down to better Rondell De Freitas 16-21, 21-10, 21-14.

Also securing quarter-final spots were Jason Ramjass, who eased past Kyrese Tobias 21-10, 21-9, Vance Juteram battled back to win 20-22, 21-19, 21-9 over Donovan David, Travis Sinanan fought hard to beat Anil Sepal 21-17, 23-21 while Zamir Ali clawed back from a 16-21 first set loss, to defeat Verone Salick 22-20, 23-21.

Moving on to the mixed doubles quarter-finals were top seeds Travis Sinnanan/Chequeda De Boulet, Nathaniel Khillawan/Rachel Khillawn, Juteram/Janiah Boodoosingh and Marcano/Cheyenne Bhola.

Other Results

Men’s Doubles

Knickolas Mckenzie/Tristan Sookdeo def. Aaron Gooliepersad/Sachin Phagoo 21-19, 21-17; Jace Smith/Jewhel Smith def. Deepak Ramdath/Ananthu Somanathan 22-20, 23-21; Vheer Samnarine/Boodoo Sinanan def. Deepak Dawar/Manimaran Kannan 21-17, 21-15; Jade Allman/Samuel Lewis def. Jarvid Aggan/Joshua Sinanan 21-7, 23-21; Zamir Ali/Rondell De Freitas def. Yannic Inniss/Kaveer Ramoutar (walkover)

Women’s Doubles

Rhea Khan/Stephanie Mitchell def. Jane Boodoosingh/Natalia Henry 21-5, 21-9; Kara Robertson/Isabelle Waller def. Alisha Baptiste/Kimora Lee Bissessar 21-9, 21-7; Danyelle Barnes/Zyah Holder def. Kenise Gangoo/Tenniya Tobias 21-15, 21-14

45+ Singles

Christopher Joachim def. Arnand Jaggernath 21-7, 21-3; Dharm Pal def. Arnand Jaggernauth 21-10, 22-20

45+ Doubles

Arnand Jaggernatuh/Dharm Pal def. Ryan Maharaj/Sunil Ramgoolam 21-18, 21-23, 21-19; Wilson Reyes/Allan Young def. Teeluck Harricharan 21-19, 21-17

35+ Doubles

Javed Denn/Matthew Tilkeran def. Wilson Reyes/Allan Young 18-21, 21-14, 21-16; Tobias Frenking/Richard Ramrattan def. Deepak Dawar/Manimaran Kannan 21-19, 21-18

Mixed Doubles

Trais Sinanan/Chequeda De Boulet def. Jade Allman 21-5, 21-14; Nathaniel Khillawan/Rachel Khillawan def. Akeem Sanchez/Alisha Baptiste 21-3, 21-4; Vance Juteram/Janiah Boodoosingh def. Matthaus Wilford/Rhea Khan 20-22, 21-13, 21-14; Reece Marcano/Cheyenne Bola def. Vishal Ramsubhag/Isabelle Waller 21-10, 21-18