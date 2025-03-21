All squads confirmed for West Indies Breakout League T20

Trinidad and Tobago Legions' Cephas Cooper. - (Newsday File Photo)

The six territorial franchises for the inaugural West Indies Breakout League T20 have been finalised following the completion of the player draft.

After each team confirmed their respective seven protected players on March 18, the draft allowed the addition of seven more players to each squad.

Joining Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia and Joshua James for the Trinidad and Tobago Legions team are top-order batsman Cephas Cooper, left-handed batsman Damien Joachim, fast bowler Shaaron Lewis, SporTT Academy’s most outstanding inductee Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Bajan allrounder Johann Layne and St Lucian fast bowler McKenny Clarke.

Other TT players representing opposing franchises are Anderson Mahase (Leeward Islands Thunder), Avinash Mahabirsingh (Windwards Islands Infernos) and Andrew Rambaran (Jamaica Titans).

A Cricket West Indies statement on March 20 said that, ahead of the draft, each team had the opportunity to retain seven cricketers, with a cap of three players aged between 27 and 29. The remaining seven squad members were selected during the draft process, with all draftees required to be 26 years old or younger.

“Each franchise was also permitted to select two players from outside their home territory. The draft saw an exciting influx of young talent, with 15 teenagers securing spots on various teams.”

In keeping with the league’s mission to spotlight emerging talent, all selected players must have limited professional experience. Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the tournament, have played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 international T20s, ensuring a focus on developing new talent.

The 2025 West Indies Breakout League bowls off from April 25 to May 10, featuring 17 matches, all hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The league will feature: Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, TT Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos.

Each team is closely affiliated with a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers.

West Indies Breakout League T20 Teams

TT Legions — Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia and Joshua James, Cephas Cooper, Damien Joachim, Shaaron Lewis, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke

Barbados Pelicans — Leniko Boucher, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Zishan Motor, Ramon Simmonds, Junior Sinclair, Demetrius Richards, Shian Brathwatie, Sion Hackett, Nathan Sealy, Amari Goodridge

Guyana Rainforest Rangers — Nial Smith, Kemol Savory, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Kevlon Anderson, Riyad Latiff, Rivaldo Clarke, Jediah Blades, Isai Thorne, Richie Looknauth, Zynul Ramsammy, Adrian Sukhwa, Quentin Sampson

Jamaica Titans - Deethmar Anderson, Leroy Lugg, Ramla Lewis, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Tamarie Redwood, Michael Clarke, Govasta Edmond, Rean Edwards, Anthony Dacres, Brian Barnes, Andrew Rambaran, Zion Brathwaite

Leeward Islands Thunder — Kenneth Pennyfeather, Keacy Carty, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Mikyle Louis, Jewel Andrew, Micah McKenzie, Nathan Edward, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Michael Palmer, Jamie Cornelius, Jaden Carmichael, Jedidiah Martin

Windward Islands Infernos — Darel Cyrus, Shamrock Descarte, Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Ryshon Williams, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Johann Jeremiah, Kyron Phillips, Keon Gaston, Noelle Leo, Lee John