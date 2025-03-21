A masterclass in political warfare

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In a move that will be studied in political strategy for years to come, Prime Minister Stuart Young has delivered a masterstroke that has left the opposition disoriented, scrambling, and utterly unprepared.

By announcing the general election just one day after unveiling his new Cabinet, he has completely outmanoeuvred the United National Congress (UNC), forcing the party onto the defensive, and proving once again that strategic thinking wins battles before they even begin.

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War teaches that "all warfare is based on deception." Young has embraced this philosophy in its purest form. The UNC was lulled into complacency, believing it had the luxury of time; time to organise, to settle its internal disputes, to craft a narrative, and to prepare an attack. Instead, Young struck with precision, catching the party exposed, disoriented, and vulnerable.

But this wasn’t just about calling an election; this was about controlling the battlefield before the first shot was even fired. Young’s first move was announcing a bold Cabinet reshuffle that was a signal of intent. It declared that this was no caretaker government; this was "his" government, one that would shape the future of TT under his command.

Before the opposition could properly analyse the implications of this new leadership structure, he landed the knockout punch: the dissolution of Parliament and the immediate call for the election.

This is the essence of strategic warfare, move first, dictate the terms, and force your opponent into a reactionary stance. Sun Tzu warns, "Do not give your enemy time to prepare, for a well-prepared enemy is twice as dangerous." Young understands this well.

The PNM has been operating from a position of strength, while the UNC has been marred by internal division, indecision, and an absence of clear leadership. Now, instead of crafting an offensive campaign, it is left scrambling just to get candidates in order.

And let’s be clear, this is the same UNC and the same political leader who, for years, has been clamouring for the election. They have shouted from the rooftops, demanding that the people be given the chance to vote, calling for the government to seek a fresh mandate. Well, their call has finally been answered. But here’s the twist: the PNM wasn't calling collect.

The sheer brilliance of this move lies in its ruthless efficiency. Young has not just put the UNC on the back foot, he has shattered whatever illusion of control it thought it had.

The cries of its members of “unfair” or “rushed” ring hollow because this is exactly what they’ve been asking for. They assumed they would dictate the timing, the tempo, and the narrative. Instead, they’ve been left floundering, desperately trying to adjust to a battlefield they never saw coming.

This is not just politics; this is the art of politics. It is strategy in its most refined form – calculated, deliberate, and devastatingly effective. The PNM has walked into this election cycle with momentum, a fresh leadership slate, and a campaign already set in motion. The opposition, meanwhile, is playing catch-up in a race it thought it was leading.

In politics, as in war, victory does not go to the strongest or the loudest, it goes to the one who sees the battlefield most clearly and strikes with precision. Young has not just won the first battle, he has defined the entire war.

The message is clear: In the game of political chess, Stuart Young isn’t just playing the game, he’s already checkmated the UNC before it has even realised the game has begun.

JACINTA LATOYA WILLIAMS

via e-mail