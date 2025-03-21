41 returning EBC officers appointed

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE 41 people appointed to serve as returning officers for the April 28 general election have received their writs of election from President Christine Kangaloo.

They now have authority to conduct polls in their respective electoral districts on behalf of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

A media release on March 21, said EBC Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope highlighted the vital role returning officers play in upholding democratic principles, stressing that fairness and accountability are essential in strengthening public confidence and ensuring the credibility of free and fair elections.

Assistant Chief Election Officer Pamela Ogiste also emphasised the theme ­– Building bridges and fostering trust in the electoral process. She said elections are the foundation of democracy and public confidence in the system relies not only on the rules and regulations upheld but also on the integrity, professionalism and dedication of those who administer the process.

On March 20, EBC posted a preliminary voter list on its website and announced the electoral registration period, which will run from March 20-March 28.

The preliminary list is based on the existing annual voter list and will be updated during the registration period to create a revised list. EBC also said individuals wishing to vote as special electors must submit their applications between March 19 and April 4.

The categories of special voters include members of the police service, including special reserve police and estate police. The defence force and members of the prison service.

Additionally, EBC commissioners and senior management, returning officers, presiding officers (including deputy presiding officers or poll clerks), polling agents, candidates and their spouses, election agents or sub-agents, and electors who are unable to travel between Trinidad and Tobago to vote are eligible to apply.

Other eligible special electors include individuals who are unable to go to the polling station due to being patients in public or private hospitals, inmates in public institutions, or prisoners, as well as members of aircraft flight crews and those engaged in offshore petroleum operations.

It said the commission also reserves the right to include any other person or member of any other organisation it deems fit for special elector status.

Applications must be submitted within the specified period to be considered for special elector status.

Currently, there are 1,154,708 people eligible to vote in the upcoming general election, says Narcis-Scope. There are 41 constituencies.